LSU dropped three spots to No. 15 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday after splitting two games last week.
The Tigers (18-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky 78-69 on Sunday after falling at Arkansas 90-76 on the road Thursday.
Georgia (16-4, 5-3) moved past LSU and is ranked No. 14. LSU defeated Georgia on Dec. 30 and plays the Bulldogs again at home Feb. 10.
LSU and Georgia are among four ranked SEC teams, led by No. 1 South Carolina (20-1, 8-1), and including No. 7 Tennessee (18-2, 7-1). The remaining top five behind South Carolina includes Stanford (16-3), North Carolina State (19-2), Louisville (18-2) and Indiana (14-2).
Pointer powered
LSU guard Khayla Pointer again proved she’s one of the best players in the nation with her 28 points against Kentucky, 19 at crunch time to help LSU hold off the Wildcats upset bid. Two of her six fourth-quarter baskets came after steals and she made all six of her free throws. She was 7 for 8 from the line.
Pointer’s free-throw shooting percentage, at one point hovering around 50%, has jumped to 63.4. In the past six games, she made 33 of 42 (78.6). Her 3-point shooting is a career-best at 39.1% (34 of 87), and the 34 made 3-pointers a career high for a season.
But Pointer’s ability to drive to the basket and finish, get fouled or dish to an opponent separates her from the pack.
“We did a great job on her early,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “The fourth quarter she started getting in the paint, driving the ball and finishing at the rim, or creating for others. We needed to do a better job keeping her off the free throw line. She stepped up and made big plays.
“She’s always been talented. This season she’s been so much more aggressive, downhill. But she’s shooting the 3. Her leadership and ability to make her team better — that’s what makes her special.”
Against Arkansas, Pointer moved in the No. 8 spot for LSU all-time scoring and now sits at 1,727 points. With at least nine games remaining, she is 99 points behind No. 7 Pokey Chatman (1,826) and 125 behind No. 6 Maree Jackson (1,852), who played only two seasons.
Pointer’s multifaceted game and court awareness make her far more valuable than just a scorer, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said.
“KP is deceptively quick; is she going to drive on me, shoot the mid-range or take a 3?” Mulkey said. “On defense she anticipates well. I want her to be more of a hard-nosed, on-the-ball aggressive defender. She’s outstanding away from the ball, reads things well, does a lot of anticipating on the help side.”
Home stretch
LSU enters the final month-plus of the regular season not looking as impressive as it had in December and early January. After back-to-back losses at Florida and Arkansas, the Tigers looked a bit worn. At least five shots fell well short of the basket, suggesting fatigue, but Mulkey said it’s the time of year.
“This is the hardest month coming up — not just for us but all women’s basketball,” she said. “You’re tired mentally and physically. We’ve been doing this since October. Everybody knows everything about each other. It’s going to be a grind. When you’re done with conference play, then everyone goes, ‘Whew, we can finally move on to the NCAA playoffs.’ We’ve got to keep grinding, win ballgames because we want to do something that hasn’t been done her in a few years.”
LSU has three home games left: Feb. 10 versus Georgia; Feb. 20 versus Florida and Feb. 24 versus Alabama. The Tigers have to travel to Ole Miss (Feb. 7), Texas A&M (Feb. 13), Mississippi State (Feb. 17) and Tennessee (Feb. 27) in the season finale on ESPN2.
Gusters sits
One reason LSU played with only seven players against Kentucky on Sunday was that freshman Hannah Gusters did not play. Mulkey said it was a “coach’s decision.”
Gusters had been playing well since sitting out four games during pre-conference play. The 6-foot-5 freshman from Dallas was averaging 17.2 minutes per game with 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.