FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 6 Arkansas scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning off of three LSU relief pitchers as the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 5-4 on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The No. 17 Tigers (23-10, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) never got a solid grip on the opening night of their three-game battle for the top of the Southeastern Conference Western Division.
LSU’s pitching, which had sparkled the previous weekend at Mississippi State, wasn’t the problem Thursday. The Tigers were instead undone by a few defensive miscues and their inability to string together the right hit at the right time. The three pitching changes in the sixth, as well as two more in the seventh, came when Arkansas singles piled up through similar spots in the infield.
“(Second baseman( Robert Moore and (shortstop) Jalen Battles’ defense played better than our defense,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We’re working our butts off; just got to be aggressive. That’s who we’re going with, so they’ve got to play better.”
Arkansas right-hander Connor Noland came in as one of the SEC’s best starting pitchers, ranking No. 6 ERA (2.61) and No. 4 in strikeouts (60). He kept the Tigers off the bases early, going perfect through three innings and taking a no-hitter into the sixth.
“(He throws two different breaking balls,” Johnson said of Noland. “He throws it where he wants to. He’ll be in contention for SEC pitcher of the year.”
Meanwhile, the Hogs took a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, however, LSU had four straight hits in the sixth to pull ahead.
LSU started right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard, who made his third opening-night start in SEC play.
Arkansas (26-7, 9-4) got on board in the first inning when Cayden Wallace and Chris Lanzilli singled to put runners on the corners. Wallace had advanced to second on his single because of a throwing error by Jacob Berry.
Michael Turner’s ground ball forced Lanzilli out at second, but Turner reached first on a fielder’s choice. Wallace ran home for a 1-0 lead.
The Razorbacks got on the board again in the third. Hilliard walked Zack Gregory and Brady Slavens, then both advanced on a passed ball. Hilliard intentionally walked Turner — but Braydon Webb drew a walk on a 3-1 count, bringing home the second run, 2-0. Hilliard avoided further damage inducing a lineout to second.
Hilliard finished the fourth and fifth, then left the game, having allowed one run on three hits, walking four and striking out five.
LSU rallied with two outs in the sixth, getting to Noland after his third time through the order. Noland hit Hayden Travinski, who led off the inning, with a pitch before retiring Josh Stevenson and Tre’ Morgan.
Dylan Crews was the first to hit safely, lining a hard ground ball to center field for a single, scoring Travinski from second to put the Tigers on the board, 2-1. Crews went 2 for 4, while Berry went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
"His breaking ball was sharp, fastball had some sink to it. Hats off to him, he's great pitcher," Crews said of Noland. "We had a great plan. We knew exactly what we were going to get and how we were going to get it with different counts."
Berry followed by lining a ball to right field, Chris Lanzilli scooped up and fired home in effort to catch Crews at the plate. But his throw veered far off the plate. The catcher, Turner, scrambled to reel it in, and he fell after Crews had crossed the plate to tie it up 2-2.
LSU pulled ahead 3-2 on an RBI single by Josh Pearson, and Thompson lined out to close the top of the sixth.
LSU used three pitchers — Bryce Collins, Trent Vietmeier and Riley Cooper — to keep Arkansas off the board in the bottom of the sixth. Cooper continued in the seventh, allowing a pair of singles and retiring two.
Devin Fontenot came on in relief but allowed an RBI single — a hard ground ball that Jordan Thompson struggled to field — to allow the Razorbacks to tie it up. Eric Reyzelman relieved him and allowed the runners to advance on a wild pitch.
“We made every right decision tonight, if we handle the baseball — we win tonight,” Johnson said. “All the pitchers executed when we needed them to do that.”
While LSU had officially one error — the ball thrown by Berry in the first inning, which allowed Wallace to reach second on his single — its defensive struggles were still apparent, especially contrasted to that of Arkansas, which stands at the top of the SEC in fielding percentage.
Between catching a hard line drive in flight off the bat of Brayden Jobert in the third inning and silencing the Tigers' momentum in the top of the eighth on a double play off Thompson's grounder — Moore was a key difference that LSU was missing.
Offensively, Moore lined a ball in Cade Doughty’s direction in the bottom of the seventh. Doughty ran and slid, trying to scoop the ball, but missed and remained on the ground, pounding his fist on the play before getting up. That scored both runners to give the Razorbacks a 5-3 lead before Reyzelman closed out the inning.
“They’re in first place for a reason — they're a more complete team than anybody we’ve played at this point,” Johnson said. “They made a couple of plays that were the difference in the game.”
In the eighth, Morgan reached on catcher’s interference and ended up being the only run scored. After Crews singled, Berry added another to bring him home for a 5-4 score.
LSU loaded the bases when Pearson drew a walk and Thompson grounded into a double play, electrifying the crowd of 10,000 surrounding him.
Unlike the weekend before, when the Tigers rallied to win its opening game at Mississippi State, they were unable to win the game in the top of the ninth. Stevenson lined a single with two outs, but flied out to left field.