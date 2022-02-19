In a season full of big games, the No. 11 LSU women may be playing its biggest Sunday when No. 17 Florida comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 3 p.m. tip.
LSU officials are expecting a sellout crowd for a game that would put the winner alone in second place in the Southeastern Conference if Tennessee also loses to No. 1 South Carolina.
LSU also is looking for payback for a 73-72 loss to the Gators in Gainesville on Jan. 23.
Under coach Kim Mulkey’s guidance, LSU (22-4, 10-3 in SEC) has brought back memories of the early 2000s when Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles helped the Tigers reach five consecutive Final Fours.
“I want all these kids to enjoy something they haven’t experienced: 22 wins, ranked where you are, a chance to host first and second rounds, a sellout ... they’re handling it beautifully,” Mulkey said. “We’re helping them as a staff because we don’t shy away from it. You don’t allow it to become pressure. Make it fun.”
While Mulkey has performed an unexpected turnaround from a team that went 9-13 last season, Florida interim coach Rae Finley might top the Hall of Fame coach in terms of turnarounds. The Gators (20-6, 10-3) were picked to finish 11th in the league even before its coach, Cam Newbauer, resigned in September after accusations of abusing players.
Finley lost perhaps her best player to the transfer portal, but the Gators have won 10 of their last 11, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina.
The Gators have no players in the SEC’s top 10 for scoring or rebounding, but they have beaten five ranked teams. Nine players average 10 minutes per game, but none average more than 14.8 points game or six rebounds.
“They’re very good, very talented,” Mulkey said. “You’d better get back in transition defense. You’d better stop dribble penetration. And you’d better keep them off the foul line. They’re just tough kids, hard to stop. Makes and misses, they’re taking off.
“If you put our stats side by side, you wouldn’t know which team is which. The teams are very similar.”
Like LSU, the Gators are guard-oriented, led by Kiara Smith, a senior guard averaging 14.8 points per game. Jordyn Merrit (10.6 ppg) and Zippy Broughton (9.7 ppg) have teamed team with Alberte Rimdal to make 74 3-point shots.
But it’s the perimeter defense and fast breaks it creates that fuel the Gators. Despite shooting 37.5% from the field, Florida forced 19 LSU turnovers with 15 steals.
Florida also has a big advantage at the free-throw line, where the Gators lead the SEC at 74.6% (334 of 448) while LSU is 12th at 65.3% (345 of 522).
“We control our own destiny,” Mulkey said. “You win out and you finish second in the league. If other people lose or win, you get some help, but you don’t count on that. Take care of what you can control.”