Bo Pelini to LSU became official Monday, and less than 24 hours later head coach Ed Orgeron took to the airwaves to explain the hiring of his new defensive coordinator and why he thinks players will respond positively to an "in your face" coach like Pelini.

"I think they're going to love it," Oregon said Tuesday morning while speaking with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench. "Obviously there are several ways to coach, and everybody has to coach within their own demeanor. I love the way he coaches."

Pelini has spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Youngstown State and before that was at Nebraska. He replaces previous LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left to be the head coach at Baylor.

He's been a head coach since 2008, but before making the jump Pelini previously served as LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07.

Pelini was with the 2007 national championship team.

During Orgeron's interview Tuesday, he said that he spoke with several former players and coaches and that he believes Pelini is one of the "best defensive minds."

Orgeron does not expect there to be a learning curve as Pelini adjusts to coaching in the SEC again.

“He can defend anything, he’s a brilliant mind,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron talked some about the type of defensive scheme Pelini would run at LSU. The Tigers have built their defense around a three-defensive lineman scheme under Aranda, and Pelini's defenses at LSU used four.

Orgeron said it would be Pelini's choice, and that Pelini has the capability to be multiple due to his time coaching with their shared mentor, Pete Carroll, as a defensive backs and linebackers coach in the NFL.

"We talked about it briefly," Orgeron said. "Obviously, when Bo was in the NFL with Coach Carroll, they ran the 3-4, and then he ran the 4-3 here at LSU. So I think he knows how to do both. It's going to be his decision which way he wants to go, and we're going to follow his lead."

Defensive coordinator wasn't the only coaching position Orgeron discussed during the radio interview.

Orgeron talked about the open passing game coordinator position, which was previously filled by Joe Brady. Brady left LSU to be the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

Orgeorn said he was "taking my time" with the hire, and that he could "start interviewing guys maybe as early as next week."

One candidate Orgeron mentioned was Jorge Munoz, who was hired away by Aranda to be Baylor's new wide receivers coach.

Orgeron said Munoz was a "big key" to the Tigers' explosive offense last season, which set numerous records en route to a national championship.

“He would still be a candidate to come back (to LSU),” he said.

You can listen to Orgeron's full interview on Off the Bench here.