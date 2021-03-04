LSU begins a three-game series Friday afternoon against Oral Roberts. LSU moved up first pitch six hours to avoid forecasted rain. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Oral Roberts is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 8-1. Oral Roberts is 2-6.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 10.0 IP, 0 BB, 9 SO); ORU – Jr. RHP James Notary (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 11.1 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As LSU waits for injured second baseman Cade Doughty to return, the Tigers have used freshman Will Safford and sophomore Zach Arnold at second base. Safford this season has batted .143 (1 for 7) while Arnold has hit .345 (10 for 29) with three home runs. Arnold appears like the likely starter, but LSU may keep him at shortstop and play a different combination in its middle infield during the weekend series.