Kentucky used a four-run seventh inning Sunday to beat LSU 5-3 and complete a sweep of their Southeastern Conference softball series at Tiger Park.
It was the second consecutive game the Wildcats (25-8, 6-3 SEC) got the game-winning runs on their final at-bat.
LSU (22-15, 3-6) led 3-1 entering the top of the seventh, but committed two of their four errors in the final frame.
Kentucky's Erin Coffel led off the seventh with a double to center field and scored when Renee Abernathy hit an double to the same spot, slicing LSU's lead to 3-2.
LSU relief pitcher Shelbi Sunseri then gave up a single to Miranda Stoddard. Pinch hitter Meeko Harrison followed with a two-run single to give Kentucky a 4-3 lead.
An error by shortstop Taylor Pleasants allowed Harrison to reach third and a Sunseri error let Harrison score, creating a two-run deficit for the Tigers.
LSU, which lost to Kentucky 8-5 in eight innings on Saturday, came up empty in the bottom of the seventh.
“We need to play the last inning the way we played the first two innings,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. "I think our team is capable of finishing these ball games out. We just have to figure out how to close the door and shut it down.”
LSU starter Raelin Chaffin went 5⅔ innings, throwing 96 pitches before being relieved by Sunseri. Chaffin allowed three runs (two earned) on 11 hits while striking out two and walking none.
Sunseri (5-6) pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks or strikeouts.
LSU scored the first run in the second inning when Ali Newland singled and scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Kentucky pitcher Tatum Spangler reached on an error by second baseman Sydney Peterson. Spangler scored on a Rylea Smith infield hit to knot the game at 1-1.
LSU ended a four-inning scoring drought with two runs in the sixth inning. Danieca Coffey hit a two-out double to center field and pinch runner KK Madrey sprinted all the way from first base to give LSU a 2-1 lead.
LSU's Ciara Briggs then drove a double down the left-field line to score Coffey for a 3-1 advantage.
LSU will next travel to Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Friday.