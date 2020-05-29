LSU’s Ed Orgeron has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Collegiate Coach for the State of Louisiana, announced Friday by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee.
After Orgeron and the Tigers blew out Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they capped their legendary season by running away from Clemson in the CFP National Championship in New Orleans.
The victory capped a perfect 15-0 season for the Tigers — the most wins in program history. Orgeron’s 2019 team set several other school records, including points in a season (726), points per game (48.4) and yards passing (6,024). Orgeron was recognized as the Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top collegiate coach in the nation. The Tigers became the only unit in SEC history to include a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. Joe Burrow, the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year, broke league records for yards passing and touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy and the Manning Award.
“You don't know until you go through it, but adversity makes you stronger,” Orgeron said. “You may wonder what has happened; it doesn't feel good. But when you look at it, you figure it out, and through that adversity, I grew. I changed. I got better here. I got better there. Everything fell into place, and we're just getting started. This is not the finish. I want to be here at LSU for a long time and win many championships at LSU.”
The other finalists for Louisiana’s Outstanding Collegiate Coach were Tim Rebowe from Nicholls State football, Frank Scelfo from Southeastern Louisiana football and Alfred Williams from Xavier men’s basketball.
Rebowe led the Colonels to their second straight Southland Conference Championship and their third straight trip to the FCS Playoffs. In just his second year patrolling the SLU sidelines, Scelfo earned Southland Conference Coach of the Year after guiding the Lions to a runner-up finish in the league standings, the third FCS playoff appearance in program history and a pair of wins over top 10 opponents. Williams directed the Gold Rush to a 27-6 record and its first GCAC tournament championship since 1996 — Xavier closed the year ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA national poll.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl will continue announcing its awards next week as the 2020 class of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame will be introduced starting Monday.