Many around the state of Louisiana were baffled by a targeting penalty called against LSU's Devin White, and you can add Gov. John Bel Edwards to that list.

White was ejected from the game and will be suspended for the first half against Alabama on Nov. 3 because of the call.

"Someone is going to have to explain the definition of 'targeting' to me," Edwards posted. "From what I know, that wasn't it."

The governor, who was in attendance at the game, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. There is no avenue to appeal the suspension, officials confirmed.

The fateful moment came midway through the fourth quarter as LSU led by the eventual winning margin of 19-3. White charged at quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who released the ball just as White arrived to hit him. White's helmet struck Fitzgerald in the upper portion of his chest and appeared to contact the quarterback's helmet. The referees called the play targeting on the field, and the call was upheld after a review.

Because the penalty occurred in the second half, it also carries a suspension for the first half of that player's next game. LSU has a bye next week, which means its next game will be the Tigers' annual showdown with Alabama, currently unbeaten and the nation's top-ranked team.

