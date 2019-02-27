The LSU Tigers won yet another basketball game Tuesday night, grinding past Texas A&M 66-55.

At times it was not an aesthetically pleasing to behold. The Tigers made only 2 of 19 3-point attempts and shot just 34.8 percent for the game. They had nine dunks but missed a couple, too, including one where Naz Reid took off too early from the right baseline and clanged a geometrically challenged shot amusingly off the rim. And Tremont Waters, who almost always smooths out the wrinkles with the basketball artistry of his inventive shot angles and dazzling passes, sat out his second straight game with a still undisclosed malady.

One expected LSU coach Will Wade to come into the postgame presser and air a list of aggravations over the way his Tigers played.

Instead, he pretty much only griped about a relatively minor rebounding deficiency. Otherwise, this was a beauty in his eye, a well-scripted win in late February, when he knows the victories are becoming more and more precious.

“We were just trying to get out of there with a win,” Wade said. “It was our third game in six days. It’s been a rough six days.”

It started with a frustrating 82-77 overtime loss last Wednesday to Florida, a scrappy outsized Gators team that earned Wade’s admiration and led him to deliver an ominous warning that it was precisely the kind of team likely to end LSU’s season in long-locked up trip to the NCAA tournament.

Then came Saturday’s astounding 82-80 overtime win over then No. 5-ranked Tennessee. You remember, the game that Dick Vitale was at and Waters was not? The one when Naz Reid scored one point. There is no between here and Las Vegas who would have bet on LSU to beat the efficient, experienced Volunteers with one lonely point from the Tigers’ top two players.

But win they did, setting up a should win/must win/will they win scenario against Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Aggies came in 12-14 overall but make no mistake. This was a gut check. Waters was well enough to attend but not quite well enough to play — though Wade gave strong indications his star point guard will be back for Saturday’s game at Alabama, another grinder. The atmosphere in the PMAC from 9,614 worknight fans, while supportive, was hardly the concert-level sound machine that the Deaf Dome was for the Tennessee game. And A&M, while only 5-9 in the Southeastern Conference entering Tuesday, came in riding a heater having won four of its last five.

The Aggies never quit, but the Tigers never quite let it back in it. They kept an outstretched arm planted squarely on Texas A&M’s collective chin and refused to let it get too close. It was frankly the closest LSU has come to crushing the life out of someone since way back on Jan. 19 when it manhandled South Carolina 89-67.

While a season low scoring output for LSU, it tied the Tigers’ season low for points allowed from their 67-55 win over Charleston way back on Nov. 22 at the Advocare Invitational at Walt Disney World.

“I was really impressed with LSU’s defensive intensity,” said A&M coach and New Orleans native Billy Kennedy. “Their entire defense is really hard to score against.”

For all the dingy integers that marked LSU’s offensive output, there were plenty that left Wade delighted. An unapologetic analytics devotee, Wade saw a swirl of numbers like Russell Crowe’s disturbed math genius in “A Beautiful Mind” that gave him comfort.

“You’ve got to win the game within the game,” Wade said. “Our baseline out of bounds defense was much better. We gave up five points to them at their place. As bad we played against Florida we gave up nine points on baseline defense. That was the difference right there.

“Out rebound them (LSU did, 47-41), turn the ball over 10 times or less (the Tigers had nine) and win the game within the game on baseline and sideline outs and with free throws (LSU made 18, as many as A&M attempted). Tournament basketball gets down to possession by possession. It’s important to value each possession.”

Before the Tigers turn their attention to the be-all, end-all of college basketball, March Madness, there are some significant numbers still to compile before February is booked and put on a shelf.

LSU is now 23-5 and 13-2 in SEC play, significant numbers both. Only seven LSU teams have ever won more games than this one, and the Tigers’ 23 regular-season victories are already the fourth-most in program history. Only the 1980-81 Tigers (27 regular-season wins), the 1999-2000 team (25) and the 2008-09 team (25) won more before postseason arrived. All of those teams won the SEC regular-season championship. This LSU team finds itself tied for first place with three games to go.

“We’ve got three games left,” Wade said, “and we control it.”

This time of year, control is a beautiful thing. For those dissatisfied with how LSU played, look no further than SEC co-leader Kentucky, which was out of control of its game against Arkansas most of the night before pulling out a sweaty 70-66 victory.

Style points are fading in importance like stars at sunrise. When you’re where the Tigers are right now, just winning and cutting down nets are the only meaningful measurables.