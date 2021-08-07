The day before LSU opened preseason practice this week, the leaders at each offensive position spoke during a meeting. They shared their expectations for the season and emphasized to one another their 5-5 record last fall didn’t represent LSU’s program, trying to set the tone for fall camp.

When it came time for a quarterback to stand, sophomore Max Johnson stepped in front of his teammates. Johnson doesn’t usually say much. He prefers to lead through his actions, a trait he has always exhibited, but he knows when he needs to speak.

“Just saying something in front of the offense and trying to get everyone inspired and ready for this year,” Johnson said later about his message that day.

The moment represented one of Johnson’s first as LSU’s unquestioned starting quarterback. Perhaps Myles Brennan would have handled the speech as a fifth-year senior and member of the team’s leadership council, but with Brennan injured, Johnson understood the responsibility rested on him.

Before Brennan broke his left arm while preparing for a fishing trip last week, the sophomore expected to compete with Brennan throughout preseason practice. He looked forward to the two quarterbacks pushing each other as they vied to start against UCLA.

Once news of Brennan’s injury reached Johnson, his father sent condolences to Brennan’s dad. He understood the situation, and last season, Brennan’s dad had called him to congratulate Johnson on the upset win over Florida — one Johnson had the chance to pull off because of Brennan’s season-ending abdominal tear.

“We all felt bad for Myles,” Johnson said. “It stunk for the whole team. He's a leader on our team. I was looking forward to competing with him. We push each other. I'm excited to have him back, and he's going to help us throughout the season.”

With Brennan unavailable — LSU hasn’t released his recovery timeline — the offensive coaching staff can spend preseason camp preparing Johnson instead of deciding who will start. The past two days, he stood in the middle of LSU’s practices, clearly commanding the first-team reps and exuding the same poise he did as a freshman.

Knowing he will start hasn’t changed Johnson’s approach. The son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, he was taught from an early age to focus on daily individual improvement instead of competing with his teammates for spots.

“I don't look at it the same way people do,” Johnson’s father said. “I look at it as you're always in competition with yourself. There's only one quarterback that gets to play, and you've got to be ready for when your moments come.”

Johnson has always prepared for that moment. He received an early and detailed education on football from his father, who showed him how to complete three-, five- and seven-step drops in elementary school. They began film sessions in eighth grade, and the instruction grew from there until Johnson arrived at LSU.

Everything Johnson learned from his father, combined with his naturally composed persona, helped him win both of his starts last season. As Johnson played, coach Ed Orgeron recognized some of the same qualities he saw in former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, whose father was a coach. They carried themselves with poise. They looked serious. They displayed an internal drive to win. They were mobile. Neither of them said much at first.

“He’s tall, he’s smart and can see a lot of things,” Orgeron said. “There are some things he has to improve on, but he’s a young player and that’s more or less things (offensive coordinator Jake Peetz) can work on with him. But I do believe he can be a championship quarterback.”

The comparison to Burrow also stretched to how LSU will construct its offense this fall. In 2018, LSU wanted to use Burrow’s mobility. The skill helped win some games and allowed him to extend plays. But offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger had to use caution because LSU only had Brennan on scholarship behind the starter.

The team faces a similar situation now. Much like Burrow’s first season in 2018, the Tigers want to use Johnson’s mobility to stretch defenses — he ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries last year — but it only has two scholarship quarterbacks: Johnson and former top-100 recruit Garrett Nussmeier.

“We have to do the things we have to do to win,” Orgeron said. “Just like we did with Joe. We ran quarterback draws with Joe. He scrambled. He extended plays with his feet against Georgia. He made plays when he had to.

“Max wants to be a drop-back quarterback. We talked about that. I don’t think we’re going to have 15 different quarterback runs. He’s a passer. But there’s some things we have to do to challenge the defense to win the game. But we’re going to be smart.”

Regardless of how LSU uses him, Johnson feels ready for the opportunity. He spent the summer attending workouts with his offensive teammates on Saturdays and training with his father over the Fourth of July weekend as he prepared for a competition that never arrived.

That may have disappeared with Brennan’s injury, but Johnson wants to maintain a similar mindset. He will continue to compete with himself.

“I'm not going to change at all,” Johnson said. “The way I've been, this is who I am. I love football. I love getting better every day. I love being with these guys and competing every day and getting better. We're all trying to pursue our goals to be the best we can be.”