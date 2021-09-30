The LSU men's basketball team received the tip times and television networks for 30 of its 31 regular-season games Thursday.
The Southeastern Conference and its television partners announced start times and networks after the league recently announced its dates for conference games.
A total of 25 LSU games are set to be broadcast on over-the-air television so far with five contests to be streamed online by SEC Network+.
The time and television network for the Dec. 18 game with Louisiana Tech in Bossier City have yet to be determined.
Will Wade's team begins SEC play on Wednesday, Dec. 29 when it travels to Auburn for a 6 p.m. tipoff in a game to be televised on ESPNU. The home opener with Kentucky will be played Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU learned Wednesday that its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 29 will tip off at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Three nonconference home games were picked for over-the-air television.
The Tigers will face Northwestern State on Dec. 14 and Lipscomb on Dec. 22, with both games to be televised by the SEC Network, while the Nov. 15 contest with Liberty will be aired on ESPNU.
LSU Men's Basketball Schedule
NOVEMBER
Tue., 9: ULM, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
Fri., 12: Texas State, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
Mon., 15: Liberty, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Thu., 18: McNeese State, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
Mon., 22: Belmont, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
Fri., Nov. 26: vs. Penn State, 6 p.m. (CBSSN)
Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.
Sat., Nov. 27: vs. Wake Forest or Oregon State, 3 or 6 p.m.(CBSSN)
Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, Fla.
DECEMBER
Wed., 1: Ohio U., 7 p.m. (SECN+)
Sat., 11: vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta, Ga.
Tue., 14: Northwestern State, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sat., 18: vs. Louisiana Tech (Bossier City), TBA
Wed., 22: Lipscomb, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
Wed., 29: at Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
JANUARY
Tue., 4: Kentucky, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sat., 8: Tennessee, 5 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Wed., 12: at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Sat., 15: Arkansas, TBA (ESPN2/U)
Wed., 19: at Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sat., 22: at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Wed., 26: Texas A&M, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sat., 29: at TCU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
FEBRUARY
Tue., 1: Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sat., 5: at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Tue., 8: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sat., 12: Mississippi St., 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Wed., 16: Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sat., 19: at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Wed., 23: at Kentucky, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2)
Sat., 26: Missouri, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
MARCH
Wed., 2: at Arkansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Sat., 5: Alabama, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Wed.-Sun., 9-13: SEC Tournament (SECN, ESPN)
at Tampa, Fla.