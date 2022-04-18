LSU dropped in the latest polls after dropping all three games to Arkansas this weekend in Fayetteville.
That included the Tigers' first shut-out loss of the season on Friday, 4-0.
LSU dropped off of both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball's lists this week.
But the Tigers are barely hanging onto a Top-25 spot in other polls, falling from No. 15 to No. 24 on Perfect Game's list.
LSU holds the No. 22 and No. 23 spots the D1 Baseball rankings and USA Today Baseball Coaches' Poll, respectively.
Arkansas is ranked within the top five of all five polls. LSU moves to No. 5 in the SEC West, where Arkansas is No. 1. Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M are tied at No. 2 in the west. Mississippi State and Ole Miss are sixth and seventh respectively. Tennessee is No. 1 in the SEC East.
LSU still has two of the best teams in the east on its schedule: Georgia and Vanderbilt.