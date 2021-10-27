Editor's note: This is a discrete chapter of a larger story about LSU’s decision to fire head football coach Ed Orgeron without cause and pay his $17 million buyout despite Title IX scandals involving his players.

As LSU searches for a successor for football coach Ed Orgeron while trying to manage a Title IX scandal involving top student athletes, some state lawmakers are hoping LSU will find a coach free of sexual misconduct and domestic violence scandals in their past.

Long before Orgeron’s firing became official, Baton Rouge has been awash in rumors about who might replace him. There’s little agreement on the shortlist, but several of those widely considered to be in contention for the job bring their own baggage.

Jimbo Fisher, for example, was the coach at Florida State when a rape scandal erupted in 2012 involving quarterback Jameis Winston, now the New Orleans Saints’ signal-caller. Fisher defended Winston, who was never charged with a crime and who later reached a settlement in a 2015 lawsuit with the woman who accused him of rape. Woodward later hired Fisher as head coach at Texas A&M, where the NCAA announced last summer that Fisher had violated recruiting rules.

Fisher recently said in response to speculation about the LSU job that he loves being at Texas A&M.

“I plan on being here and fulfilling my contract,” he said Oct. 18.

James Franklin was Vanderbilt’s coach when four football players in 2013 were accused of gang- raping a student and videotaping it. All four were later convicted. Franklin was called to testify in 2014 over how he reacted to the incident, since he had previously told players that he’d seen video of the assault.

In a court hearing, Franklin, now head coach at Penn State, said he in fact had not seen the video, but that he spoke to his players as if he had “because I was angry and upset and didn't want to water down the message to them.”

Franklin responded to recent questions about switching agents and potentially gearing up for a job change by saying he was “completely focused on our season and our team and finding a way to beat Ohio State and be 1-0 this week.”

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin left Tennessee in 2010 to become head coach at USC, where he was forced out and replaced by Orgeron. An NCAA report after he left Tennessee found that Kiffin had “failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance of NCAA rules.” And while at Florida Atlantic University in 2017, he welcomed a quarterback who had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges after being caught on video hitting a woman in a bar.

Amid speculation linking him to LSU’s head coaching job, Kiffin said that he doesn’t worry about factors from the outside that he cannot control.

"I think the team knows how focused we are and how we take it one day at a time so I've never addressed that," he said.

And Urban Meyer left Ohio State after being briefly suspended during the 2018 football season amid reports that he knew one of his assistant coaches was beating his wife. The assistant coach, Zach Smith, was sentenced last year to serve 20 days in jail for violating a protective order. Meyer is now head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer previously shot down queries about whether he was interested in USC’s open head coaching job, saying “there’s no chance” and that he was committed to building up the Jaguars.

In response to questions about whether LSU would consider Title IX in its search for Orgeron’s replacement, Athletic Department spokesman Cody Worsham responded that “the next LSU football head coach will share our vision for excellence and our commitments on the football field, on campus and in the community.”

Regardless of who LSU targets as its next coach, women lawmakers in Louisiana who have held hearings over LSU’s failures on sexual misconduct say they want Title IX to be part of the equation.

“We’ve seen situations where the coach is a role model for his team beyond the playing field,” said state Sen. Pro Tem Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican who has skewered LSU over its mishandling of Title IX cases.

“You're shaping these young men to be mature, adult men,” she said. “And it’s a missed opportunity if you don’t see it that way. There have been too many situations off the field that could have been handled differently. It’s a whole package. It’s more than the x’s and o’s that we care about.”

C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat, said she wants LSU to hire someone who will win games, but also who is sensitive to Title IX and who will hold those around him accountable.

“They’re not going to go get somebody who’s strong on Title IX and can’t coach,” she said. “We would throw him out next week. You have to look at that person’s entire background, to have a winning team and to hold everybody accountable.”

That person may be difficult to find.

“There’s so few coaches out there that haven’t been tainted by scandal,” said David Ridpath, an Ohio University sports management professor.