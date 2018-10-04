1. Seeing red

Nothing boils LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s gumbo more than turnovers, and he was ready to erupt this past Saturday against Ole Miss. For the first time this season LSU lost the turnover battle (2-1) with a pair of fumbles, both in the red zone. Red zone opportunities figure to be at a premium against a talented Florida defense. The Tigers better at least make sure they come away with three points each time they drive deep.

2. Kick it to win it

Settling for three points may not be bad. LSU has found a dependable kicker in Cole Tracy who can convert if the Tigers get him in range, Zach Von Rosenberg ranks second among Southeastern Conference punters and freshman kickoff specialist Avery Atkins is second with 29 touchbacks. Win the special teams game, Von Rosenberg said correctly, and the Tigers may just need offense or defense to win their battle to come out on top.

3. On Burrow’s back

Against Ole Miss, Joe Burrow posted nearly 400 yards total offense and threw/ran for four touchdowns. He will have to be up to the task again as he goes from the worst defense LSU has faced to arguably the best. Not only does Burrow have to make the throws and run (carefully), but he has to try to read the tells of Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s tricky defense and check to the right plays.

4. Grant in aid

All the defensive headlines entering 2018 for LSU were about linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams. Now save some ink for strong safety Grant Delpit. He set the tone with an interception at Auburn and had another against Ole Miss with five tackles (2½ for loss, sack) and a pass deflection. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda moves Delpit around like the queen on a chess board and needs him to create more disruptive plays Saturday.

LSU vs. Florida: Numbers to know Four key facts to know as No. 5 LSU visits No. 22 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.