HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Cardiac Cats. The Comeback Kids. Call them what you will, but come-from-behind wins are nothing new for this LSU baseball team.

After two late-inning rallies to position themselves in control of the Hattiesburg regional, coach Jay Johnson attributed the Tigers' success to a mindset.

“It was the seventh inning and we came up and said, ‘This is about wanting to continue to play together,'” Johnson said after his team's 7-6 10-inning win over Southern Miss on Saturday night in which the Tigers scored four runs in the ninth inning to force extras. “And they did. It was beautiful. I’m sure it’s something we’ll talk about for a long time.”

LSU had three walk-off wins this year entering the regional — against Oklahoma at the Shriners’ Classic on March 4, against Missouri on April 21 and against Georgia on May 1. That doesn’t include the non-walk-off wins in which the Tigers came back in late innings by swinging for the fences against Mississippi State on April 8 and Vanderbilt on May 21.

Down 6-0 to Vanderbilt after the second inning on May 21, the Tigers mounted 18 runs through the final four innings, including an 11-run eighth, to come away with a 21-10 victory over the Commodores.

LSU needed the spark, especially because the Commodores racked up four more runs off the Tigers' bullpen that day. The offense was enough to overcome the pitching woes as LSU rattled off seven hits, including a grand slam by Brayden Jobert, to rack up 11 runs. The Tigers also drew three walks walks and one batter was hit by a pitch, allowing the runs to stack quickly.

Cade Doughty’s two-run homer to bring the Tigers within one of the Golden Eagles on Saturday night was the third time this season he’s ignited a victory rally. Doughty has twice provided the walk-off heroism needed to win, knocking an RBI single against Missouri to seal a victory in that series and then coming back the next week and blasting a two-run homer to defeat Georgia.

“Honestly, as soon as he hit that home run, we knew we were one run away from tying it up and it was just about passing it on to the next guy,” Dylan Crews said.

Saturday was also the second time Jordan Thompson changed the course of a game. He had the walk-off home run against Oklahoma in the 11th inning. His game-tying RBI single set up the 10th inning against Southern Miss.

When Johnson said in the postgame news conference that there is no one else he’d rather have at the plate than Thompson, Crews nodded in agreement. Crews, who provided that two-run home run against Mississippi State to ensure a 5-2 victory going into the bottom of the ninth, also provided the two-run double that gave LSU the lead in the eighth inning against Kennesaw State on Friday.

“He’s definitely the toughest guy on the team,” Crews said. “He’s dealt with a lot this year, but he’s the captain of the team. It was awesome to see him come through today and pull for the guys.”

It was the first time this season Josh Pearson had a hero moment. His infield chopper scored Josh Stevenson from third for the winning run Saturday night.

“Coach just told me to stay in my approach and do what I’ve been doing all year,” Pearson said. “Going up there, I was just trying to put a ball through the infielder or cycle out in the outfield.”

