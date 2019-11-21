Right tackle Austin Deculus and safety Grant Delpit likely will not play this Saturday against Arkansas, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening.

Freshman safety Maurice Hampton will start for the first time, and LSU will use the same offensive line it did last weekend against Ole Miss, with senior Badara Traore at right tackle.

"It looks like Austin Deculus and Grant Delpit will be out for the game," Orgeron said. "As of right now, they're not planning on playing. Other than that, we should be fine."

Delpit played through an ankle injury the last two games, and Orgeron said earlier this week it felt "very sore," adding the injury has limited the junior's performance. Delpit did not practice this week.

Hampton, a former four-star recruit, has played in eight games, mostly on special teams. He began the season buried on LSU's defensive depth chart, but injuries have left LSU thin at safety ahead of its game against Arkansas, which begins at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium.

"We're going to let him go," Orgeron said. "He's been able to do the things we expect him to do at safety. Very good athlete. We knew he was going to be a great player. I think it was a matter of his time and learning the system."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Deculus has practiced this week, but as he manages an injury, he will sit for the second straight game.

Without Deculus and left tackle Saahdiq Charles again this weekend, the Tigers will play senior Adrian Magee at left tackle and sophomore Ed Ingram at left guard.

MORE LSU COVERAGE:

Rabalais: On massive point spreads, big bad trophies and a former LSU coach's 'human' side Notes on a golf scorecard while filling a beautiful fall day with writing and impeachment hearings instead of cursing yet another thinly-blade…

Another running QB? Arkansas' KJ Jefferson could pose same threat to LSU as John Rhys Plumlee LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said the Tigers won a "trap game" against Ole Miss last weekend, but it was also a wake-up call for the LSU defense …

+2 Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey encourages Joe Burrow as his records fall: 'Smash them all' Rohan Davey’s records are falling, pushing his name further down LSU's all-time lists, but he does not resent Joe Burrow’s accomplishments. He has enjoyed this season, one that has LSU one win from playing for the Southeastern Conference championship, as much as anyone. He wants Burrow to win the Heisman Trophy and the national championship.

LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire named Doak Walker Award semifinalist LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's premier running…