Many LSU softball players are carrying the memory of last season’s extra-inning super regional loss to Florida State as an extra bit of motivation for 2022.
Tigers pitcher/designated player Shelbi Sunseri is more about letting go of everything from last year.
The fifth-year senior from Sante Fe, Texas, was a key component in the Tigers’ 35-22 season in the circle and at the plate. But it was a frustrating year compared to her All-American season in 2019.
Opponents scouted her and pitched around her. She led the team in walks with 32 but her average sank from .340 to .234, and so did her place in the batting order.
Knowing she was entering her final collegiate season, Sunseri said she didn’t take any special measures in the offseason.
“I put my head down and worked hard,” she said. “I was focused. In the summer, I took some time off to heal my body and came back with a different attitude. I’m here to enjoy it, have fun and be a leader.”
Sunseri didn’t have to do that as a sophomore. She batted .340 and hit 17 homers, tying her for the team lead, and led LSU with 60 RBIs. She also was 13-10 on the mound with a 2.34 earned run average and five shutouts.
The 2020 season started well enough with a .328 average and a 6-0 pitching record with a 1.20 ERA until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the season. But Sunseri could not recapture the form in 2021, although her pitching was strong with an 11-7 record and 2.00 ERA.
Sunseri admitted she may have pressed last season.
“There were frustrations,” she said. “Going into last year I put a lot of expectations on myself, not from the coaches but myself living up to the year I had before.
“I’ve always been somebody who was super hard on myself. Sometimes that can hinder me, hold me back. I came into this year ready to give it my all and not worry about the outcomes. Knowing I have four months left, I just have to make the best of it.
"That’s part of the reason this year has been so good. I’ve had so much fun. Time is short. Life is limited.”
The prospects look good.
“Shelbi is throwing as well as I’ve ever seen her. She’s in an incredible spot, offensively and on the mound,” LSU coach Beth Torina said.
Said teammate Georgia Clark: “She’s amazing. She’s excellence in every aspect of the word. We love playing behind her, she throws strikes. We don’t have to sit around long, which is awesome. Being the lone fifth-year player, she elevates what our program is.”
Youth served
Freshman infielder Sydney Peterson isn’t waiting around to develop her leadership acumen. She’s already stepped up to be heard as she battles for a starting job at second base.
“She’s not afraid to tell you where to go or what to do,” Torina said. “If you’re in the wrong spot, she’ll send you where you need to be. She stopped practice the other day when we weren’t doing it right.”
Torina calls Peterson “an incredible defensive player” who will be exciting to watch. She also backs up Taylor Pleasants at shortstop.
“She was like, ‘All right guys, let’s take a deep breath,’ ” Pleasants said of Peterson stopping practice. “On the field, she’s totally different. She’s so confident in herself. She gets stuff done. She’s a great person to have behind me.”
Doyle back
Amanda Doyle’s graduation left a void on the field, but Doyle won’t be completely gone. She's staying on with the program as a student coach, Torina said.
Doyle started at first base in 2019 and played third the past two seasons, becoming one of the team’s leaders.
“Amanda worked hard to be a vocal leader, and she’s not vocal,” Torina said. “She showed up consistent every single day. We miss that, but we do have her on staff as a student coach, which is awesome.”