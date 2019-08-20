Former LSU baseball outfielder and current Seattle Mariners farm prospect Jake Fraley is expected to be galled up to the MLB, according to The Seattle Times.
Fraley, who played with the Tigers from 2014-2016, is did not play Monday with Class AAA Tacoma, Washington. The Times reports he's expected to join the Mariners for their road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts tonight.
Fraley has a .276 average and eight home runs In 38 games with the Rainiers this season.
He was drafted by the Rays in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft and was traded to the Mariners in November.