New LSU quarterback Joe Burrow apparently will have a new number when he wears the purple and gold this fall.
Burrow posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account twirling a football on his right hand and looking dead into the camera wearing a white No. 9 LSU jersey, an expressionless look on his face.
A junior transfer from Ohio State, Burrow wore No. 10 with the Buckeyes this past season and in spring practice.
Sophomore safety Grant Delpit also wears No. 9, but in college players on offense and defense are allowed to wear the same number.
The last LSU quarterback to wear No. 9 was Jordan Jefferson, who completed his eligibility after the 2011 season.
Burrow is considered the front runner to become LSU's starting quarterback, though coach Ed Orgeron promised an open competition when preseason camp opens in August.
The Tigers begin the season Sept. 2 against Miami, Florida, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.