LSU coach Ed Orgeron has often praised Myles Brennan for his work behind the scenes as a backup quarterback to Joe Burrow in the past two seasons.

Orgeron has called Brennan a "championship quarterback," a player he trusted to lead the Tigers after a record-breaking 2019 season that included Burrow winning the school's second Heisman Trophy.

The fifth-year head coach repeated his confidence during a news conference Wednesday, previewing LSU's spring football practice, which begins on Saturday.

"I expect Myles to explode," Orgeron said, "and I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback."

"Unless somebody beats him out," Orgeron said, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound junior will take all the first-team reps in the practices leading up to LSU's spring game at A.W. Mumford Stadium on April 18.

Such a development is unlikely, since there isn't a quarterback on the roster who has taken a snap in a college football game. Incoming freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson will take second-team snaps, Orgeron said, and will compete with redshirt freshman Peter Parrish for the backup spot.

Brennan had the biggest statistical output of his collegiate career in 2019, completing 24-of-40 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception during relief spots in eight games.

He's yet to start in a game since he arrived as a four-star recruit from St. Stanislaus High in Mississippi, and he was part of the three-man quarterback battle in the spring of 2018 that led Orgeron seeking for graduate transfer options, eventually landing Burrow.

Brennan quietly returned to the background, even though the transfers of former LSU quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse made him the only other scholarship quarterback during the 2018 season.

The quarterback situation was much more dire than on the surface that year: Brennan was recovering from a back injury throughout much of that season, which made a list of walk-ons as the only options behind Burrow.

Brennan hardly made headlines during the 2019 season, when Burrow won every national award for a quarterback and set numerous NCAA, Southeastern Conference and school records.

"When you're the backup to the Heisman winner you've got to keep your mouth shut," Orgeron said. "That's what you do."

Since LSU's offseason program began in February, Orgeron said Brennan has "been more of a vocal leader." He's seen his new quarterback in the office "watching more film than he ever has."

"I think we're going to have us one heck of a player," Orgeron said. "I've always believed in Myles. I believe he's a championship quarterback, and I believe he's going to be ready for this."

