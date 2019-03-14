Here are five breakout players to watch in the Southeastern Conference as league play begins.

J.T. Ginn • RHP • Mississippi State

Taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, Ginn decided to go to school. He has been excellent through his first four starts, allowing a total of five runs over 25 innings for an ERA of 1.80. His strikeout to walk ratio is 32:3.

L.J. Talley • 2B • Georgia

Talley never hit better than .276 in his first three seasons, but he has been one of the best offensive players in the league so far. Talley, a senior, is hitting .450 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He’s got the second-highest batting average in the conference.

Tanner Burns • RHP • Auburn

One year after going 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA, Burns had to step into the hole left by No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize. The sophomore has not disappointed. Burns owns a 0.68 ERA. He struck out 15 batters during a complete-game two-hit shutout of Cincinnati.

Asa Lacy • LHP • Texas A&M

Lacy spent most of his freshman year coming out the bullpen, but he has dominated as a starter this year. Lacy enters conference play 4-0 with a 0.38 ERA, tying him for second-lowest in the conference. The 6-foot-4 left-hander has struck out 37 batters over 27 innings.

Alerick Soularie • 2B • Tennessee

The transfer from San Jacinto Community College bats cleanup on a Tennessee team off to a surprising start after four straight years out of the NCAA tournament. Soularie enters conference play tied for the second-most home runs in the league (six), and he holds a .390 batting average.