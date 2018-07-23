The LSU Lady Tigers will play on the opening night of the 2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge, hosting Kansas on Nov. 29 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
TCU also plays at Ole Miss on that date, with the remaining games in the challenge scheduled for Dec. 2.
LSU beat TCU 67-61 in 2016 at the PMAC in the Lady Tigers’ first appearance in the challenge. LSU defeated Texas Tech 48-40 in Lubbock this past season.
In the challenge, 10 teams from the SEC are selected to play the 10 teams from the Big 12, with no school facing the same opponent twice.
2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge schedule
Thursday, November 29
Kansas at LSU
TCU at Ole Miss
Sunday, December 2
Baylor at South Carolina
Arkansas at Iowa State
Vanderbilt at Kansas State
Oklahoma at Auburn
Tennessee at Oklahoma State
Mississippi State at Texas
Texas Tech at Florida
Missouri at West Virginia