alabamalsu.022618_HS_025
Buy Now

LSU forward Ayana Mitchell (5) drives past Alabama forward Ashley Knight (25) on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. LSU beat Alabama 79-78 in overtime.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU Lady Tigers will play on the opening night of the 2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge, hosting Kansas on Nov. 29 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

TCU also plays at Ole Miss on that date, with the remaining games in the challenge scheduled for Dec. 2.

LSU beat TCU 67-61 in 2016 at the PMAC in the Lady Tigers’ first appearance in the challenge. LSU defeated Texas Tech 48-40 in Lubbock this past season.

In the challenge, 10 teams from the SEC are selected to play the 10 teams from the Big 12, with no school facing the same opponent twice.

2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge schedule

Thursday, November 29

Kansas at LSU

TCU at Ole Miss

Sunday, December 2

Baylor at South Carolina

Arkansas at Iowa State

Vanderbilt at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Auburn

Tennessee at Oklahoma State

Mississippi State at Texas

Texas Tech at Florida

Missouri at West Virginia

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments