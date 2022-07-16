Former LSU forward Darius Days made the most of his NBA Summer League tryout with the San Antonio Spurs when the Miami Heat signed him to a two-way contract Saturday.
Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games with the Spurs, earning the Raleigh, Florida, native a roster spot for training camp with the Heat.
Days, who wasn't selected in the NBA draft last month, shot 55.6% from the field and hit on 37.5% of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc in Summer League.
At the same time, the Heat waived guard Javonte Smart, Days' former LSU teammate.
Smart averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Las Vegas, but shot 31.3% from the field and 18.5% from 3-point range.