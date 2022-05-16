LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will not cancel a midweek game, even if it means a dip in the RPI standings.

The trend, set in motion by Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle last week, is a way for teams to preserve their status in the rankings ahead of their seeding into the NCAA tournament.

The RPI, or ratings percentage index, ranks teams based off their strength of schedule and are heavily weighted by the NCAA selection committee. A win over No. 194 Incarnate Word would still drop the Aggies from their current No. 19 RPI ranking.

But the Tigers, who are now No. 37 in RPI, will play against No. 219 Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Johnson has his reasons.

"It's real simple: I'm a first year coach, trying to develop a program of competitiveness and trying to develop players in the process," Johnson said. "Championships are about attitude and culture and I feel like I'd be sending the wrong message to our team. I'm not going to do that."

Schlossnagle didn't conceal his reasoning for canceling Texas A&M's midweek game, originally slated for Tuesday.

“I’m not going to hide from it,” Schlossnagle said to The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Thursday. “I think, when the NCAA committee puts such an emphasis on RPI and different things and then conference games matter so much, when you get to this time of the year you have to manage that.”

Ole Miss, who just swept the Tigers at home and moved to No. 38 in the RPI standings, also canceled its game against Arkansas State, citing "traveling and scheduling circumstances," according to the Clarion-Ledger.

The Southeastern Conference teams are not alone. No. 36 TCU also canceled its Tuesday game against No. 261 Tarleton State. No. 40 Liberty canceled its game against No. 200 High Point. No. 30 Texas State canceled its midweek game against No. 176 Houston Baptist. All of them cited "mutual agreements."

While none were as explicit as Scholassnagle in their reasoning, it does seem obvious with the timing of the selection show looming on May 30.

Johnson did not schedule the game against Northwestern State. The matchup was planned under former coach Paul Mainieri. So far this season, LSU has only canceled one game: the April 12 matchup against Lamar, which was rained out.

"The bottom line is the game was scheduled, we want to win games, we want to improve, we want to compete," Johnson said. "Just because somebody else may cancel a game ... I'm not going to judge them for that, but there is nobody in the country that wants to go to Omaha or eventually win a national championship more than me."

There's another element to it. Johnson used to be a mid-major coach at the University of San Diego. His team was that midweek matchup for other programs. Northwestern State starts its Southland Conference tournament on Thursday and is currently No. 5 out of eight teams in the conference. It will need a tune-up before trying to compete for a title.

"From their perspective, having been a mid-major coach before, it's no different than the rest of these midweeks," Johnson said. "Those guys want to play at the stadium and play against LSU, so I'm sure they'll be ready to fight."