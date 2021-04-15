Jordan Thompson sprung to his left, dove and trapped a potential game-tying single in his glove. As the freshman shortstop hopped to his feet, two South Carolina players sprinted toward home plate and another ran down the first base line. Thompson rifled a throw to first baseman Tre’ Morgan, who picked the ball a split second before the runner reached the bag.
Landon Marceaux watched all this unfold from the edge of the mound inside Alex Box Stadium. Marceaux had let the tying run reach scoring position for the first time Thursday night. He yelled as LSU retained its slim lead and waited to thank Thompson.
“Those were the plays we’ve been looking for,” Marceaux said.
Thompson’s snag in the sixth inning, combined with a two-run homer from junior Gavin Dugas and another brilliant performance by Marceaux, carried LSU to a 5-1 win in the first game of a weekend series against No. 5 South Carolina.
Since starting Southeastern Conference play 1-8, the Tigers (21-12, 4-9) have won three of their last four SEC games. They can take their second consecutive series with a win in either of the next two games.
“There’s no quit in our team,” coach Paul Mainieri said.
Marceaux, a junior, delivered one of the best starts of his career. He threw 107 pitches, tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts and controlled one of the most powerful lineups in the league for seven shutout innings. South Carolina (22-10, 8-5) entered the game with 50 home runs this season. Marceaux allowed three hits.
Making it all the more impressive, Marceaux protected a narrow lead his entire start. Dugas blasted a two-run homer in the first inning against junior right-hander Thomas Farr, a hit that helped quickly raise Farr’s pitch count, but LSU didn’t score again until the seventh inning.
No matter. Marceaux dealt. As he peppered the corners of the plate, Marceaux retired the first six batters he faced. When South Carolina put a runner on second base with one out in the third and fourth innings, Marceaux retired the next two batters each time.
“We got Landon his lead that he needed,” Dugas said. “With that guy, you can give him whatever he needs, and he runs with it.”
Marceaux cruised into the sixth inning, when he allowed a leadoff single. For the first time all night, Marceaux’s command wavered. He hit a batter, then a wild pitch pushed runners into scoring position as Marceaux faced designated hitter Wes Clarke. With 15 home runs, Clarke was tied for the NCAA lead.
Marceaux struck out Clarke. Thompson robbed the next batter. And an inning after Thompson’s game-saving play, he made another to keep South Carolina off the scoreboard.
With one out, a runner on third and LSU still leading 2-0, Marceaux thought, “Give up one, don’t give up two.” Behind him, Thompson decided he would throw home if a ground ball came his way. One did.
Thompson fielded the ball and immediately threw to sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski, who pummeled the runner trying to score. Travinski stood up and screamed, his long hair flowing in front of his face. Mainieri said in his 39-year career, only one other shortstop could make that play: Alex Bregman.
Marceaux struck out the next batter, the final one of his brilliant outing, and LSU added two runs in the bottom of the frame. It scored again when Cade Beloso homered in the eighth, and though LSU lost the shutout, the Tigers secured the opening game of the series.
“We’ve always been right there,” Thompson said. “Now, we’re capitalizing on opportunities, and that’s huge for us.”