WHO: Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) at LSU (33-15, 14-10)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Ole Miss is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-0, 3.95 ERA, RHP, Sr.); Ole Miss — Dylan Delucia (4-0, 4.33 ERA, RHP, Jr.)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Rebels are coming off a sweep of Missouri and midweek victory over No. 11 Southern Mississippi. While a rocky start to the season, so far, it seems Ole Miss is back on track to make a run, even taking one of the three games against Arkansas in Fayetteville two weeks ago. As a team, the rebels have the No. 3 slugging percentage (.495) in the Southeastern Conference to LSU's No. 2 (.521). Tim Elko is No. 3 in the SEC in home runs with 17 and is batting .306 so far this year. LSU has four players with double-digit home runs so far this season: Dylan Crews (16), Jacob Berry (15), Brayden Jobert (12) and Cade Doughty (10).