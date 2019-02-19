The rally started with a pinch hit single. It continued with a pinch hit bunt from a player who was not on the team when preseason practice began. It ended on a bloop single that, somehow, scored a run.

LSU trailed for much of Tuesday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, but the Tigers manufactured a game-winning rally in the eighth inning at Alex Box Stadium to win 6-5 and remain undefeated.

With the game tied 5-5 in the eighth inning, coach Paul Mainieri inserted freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo as a pinch hitter for Saul Garza.

DiGiacomo led off with a single before he stole second base. As DiGiacomo batted, senior infielder Chris Reid, who returned to the team midway through preseason practice, got loose in the LSU bullpen — not to pitch, but to enter the game.

Reid, pinch hitting for freshman Drew Bianco, bunted. He tripped over first base, but DiGiacomo moved to third. Southeastern brought its infield onto the grass. Catcher Brock Mathis hit a popup into shallow left field, but the ball fell to the ground as Southeastern’s shortstop ran backward, allowing DiGiacomo to score and winning LSU the game.