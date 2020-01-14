LSU's Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow will soon be off to the NFL, but the Tigers have a few other candidates who could be in the mix to win college football's most prestigious award in 2020.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the current odds on favorite at 7/2, according to BetOnline. Behind Lawrence is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 4/1, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis at 9/1 and several players at 10/1 odds.

While no LSU players were in the top 5 most likely winners next season, several Tigers are already on the betting list.

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB +350

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB +400

Kedon Slovis - USC QB +900

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB +1000

Mac Jones - Alabama QB +1000

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB +1000

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma QB +1000

Tanner Morgan - Minnesota QB +1000

Kyle Trask - Florida QB +1600

Myles Brennan - LSU QB +1600

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB +1600

Derek Stingley Jr - LSU CB/WR +1800

Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis RB +1800

Ja'Marr Chase - LSU WR +2000

Justin Jefferson - LSU WR +2000

The way odds work, a +350 odd would mean it would take $100 to win $350.

Myles Brennan is Burrow's projected replacement and is the highest LSU player on the list.

Derek Stingley Jr., who will be a sophomore next season, is the only defensive player on the list.

It's unknown if Justin Jefferson will return for his senior season but the Tigers are expected to have back fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.