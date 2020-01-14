LSU's Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow will soon be off to the NFL, but the Tigers have a few other candidates who could be in the mix to win college football's most prestigious award in 2020.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the current odds on favorite at 7/2, according to BetOnline. Behind Lawrence is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 4/1, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis at 9/1 and several players at 10/1 odds.
While no LSU players were in the top 5 most likely winners next season, several Tigers are already on the betting list.
- Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB +350
- Justin Fields - Ohio State QB +400
- Kedon Slovis - USC QB +900
- Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB +1000
- Mac Jones - Alabama QB +1000
- Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB +1000
- Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma QB +1000
- Tanner Morgan - Minnesota QB +1000
- Kyle Trask - Florida QB +1600
- Myles Brennan - LSU QB +1600
- Sam Howell - North Carolina QB +1600
- Derek Stingley Jr - LSU CB/WR +1800
- Kenneth Gainwell - Memphis RB +1800
- Ja'Marr Chase - LSU WR +2000
- Justin Jefferson - LSU WR +2000
The way odds work, a +350 odd would mean it would take $100 to win $350.
Myles Brennan is Burrow's projected replacement and is the highest LSU player on the list.
Derek Stingley Jr., who will be a sophomore next season, is the only defensive player on the list.
It's unknown if Justin Jefferson will return for his senior season but the Tigers are expected to have back fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
