Louisiana's Joe Burrow-hype is turning the knob toward maximum volume with the new Joe Burrow tribute song by the voice of Scooby-Doo and Baton Rouge-area radio personality, Scott Innes, and Grammy-nominated singer, Nelson Blanchard.
The gravelly voice of Coach Ed Orgeron also graces the song, along with Grammy-winner Jo-El Sonnier. Innes and Blanchard wrote the song honoring Louisiana's adopted son Joe Burrow.
Burrow's local hero status was cemented when he led LSU to win the 2020 National Championship game against Clemson. Innes and Blanchard's song, Super Burrow Ring, celebrates Burrow's links with Louisiana on his way to Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13. As quarterback, Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.