LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison knows a thing or two about sweeps at a major track and field meet.
After winning the long jump and high jump titles at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championships, Harrison doubled up again Friday at the Southeastern Conference indoor meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The senior from Huntsville, Alabama, started his day by winning the high jump at 7 feet, 2½ inches — his third consecutive SEC indoor title in the event.
Harrison was far from finished, however.
A little more than an hour later, he walked over to the long jump pit and cranked out a leap of 27-4 on his first attempt — which easily held up for the rest of the competition.
The long jump mark was an SEC indoor meet record by 3¼ inches and bettered the old school standard of 27-1¾ that was set by John Moffitt, an Olympic silver medalist, back in 2004.
Harrison's record-breaking effort Friday also was the fifth-longest in collegiate history and it tied him for the world lead so far in 2021.
Additionally, Harrison became just the second male athlete in SEC history to complete the rare high jump-long jump double at the league's indoor championships.
Harrison's huge day highlighted Day 2 action for LSU's men's and women's teams at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
The second-ranked men's team advanced six athletes through the prelims to finals on Saturday, the final day of the three-day competition.
Terrance Laird and Damion Thomas were impressive in winning their heats in the 200 meters and 60-meter hurdles, respectively.
Laird had the second-fastest time of the day at 20.46 seconds and Thomas produced the third-best time in the hurdles with a 7.68.
Eric Edwards also reached the 60 hurdles final with a 7.75 for the fourth-fastest time of the prelims.
LSU's other qualifiers were Davis Bove in the mile (4 minutes, 07.84 seconds), Noah Williams in the 400 (46.23) and Dorian Camel in the 200 (21.03).
The Lady Tigers were competing in the evening session.
More to come ...