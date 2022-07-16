1. Nick vs. Jimbo, Round II
No, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher aren’t going to be in Atlanta together – Alabama’s day is Tuesday, while Texas A&M’s is Thursday. More’s the pity after they exchanged verbal blows in May over the Aggies’ stellar/controversial recruiting class. Both were diplomatic at the SEC Spring Meeting a couple of weeks later, after being publicly reprimanded by Commissioner Greg Sankey. Surely some reporter will try to re-stoke the fires, but don’t expect either to take the bait.
2. Brian and Billy
In a league full of always high (overheated?) football expectations, where schools like LSU can cut a $16.9 million check to pay a coach not to coach, it’s surprising that there are only two new kids on the block this year. And both of course have Louisiana ties: LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier, formerly of UL. Both coaches have identical charges: get two of the SEC’s most potent powerhouses back up and contending ASAP.
3. You’re still here?
At a school that loves to fire coaches as much as anyone, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin seems to be hanging by a thread. He was dodgy at media days last year about getting vaccinated, went 6-7, had 18 players hit the transfer portal highway, overhauled his coaching staff and had tepid year in recruiting. With an over/under win total in Vegas of about six, Harsin is the top choice to get Ed Orgeron-ed before the next media days.
4. Hanging on his every word
Usually, the SEC commissioner’s state of the conference address to open media days is a lot of happy talk and empty calories. Not these days. This is the (somewhat) post-pandemic era of expansion and realignment and, for the SEC, a new scheduling format to hammer out before Texas and Oklahoma arrive by 2025. It was during last year’s media days that news broke of UT/OU joining the SEC. What news may hit this year?
5. The usual suspects
The SEC proved college football is its oyster once again last season when Georgia beat Alabama for its first national championship since 1980. Don’t cry for the Crimson Tide, of course. With Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young back, Bama is everyone’s preseason No. 1. Bama and Georgia are favored to play for the SEC title and return to the CFP again. Can Texas A&M or someone like LSU or Florida crash the party? Longer shots for sure.