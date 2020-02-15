FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU's track and field teams enjoyed another huge day Saturday in closing out the two-day Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
Junior-college transfer Terrance Laird clocked a world-leading time of 20.43 seconds in the men's 200 meters and Abby O’Donoghue broke her own school record in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 2¼ inches to lead the way.
In improving his NCAA-leading time, Laird posted the second-fastest time in the 200 in school history behind Xavier Carter's record of 20.30 seconds.
That was just the start of a big day for both the men and women in that event as freshman Thelma Davies won with a time of 22.80 seconds.
That is the second-fastest time run in the world this season and moved her into third place on the school's all-time list behind only Muna Lee and Kimberlyn Duncan.
Symone Mason was third in the women's 200 with a PR of 23.39 seconds and Akanni Hislop also had a PR of 20.82 seconds in finishing fourth on the men's side.
LSU also had a lot of success in the high jump as all three competitors registered or matched their personal best, topped by O'Donoghue's win.
Her mark of 6-2¼ bettered her old PR by one-quarter of an inch and ranks second in the NCAA this season.
Also, freshman Nyagoa Bayak finished second to O'Donoghue with a PR of 5-11½, a mark that ties her for sixth on LSU's all-time list.
JuVaughn Harrison, who won the invitational long jump on Friday night, tied his PR of 7-5¾ in winning the men's high jump.
Also, Kyndal McKnight made her 2020 indoor season debut and took second in the triple jump with a PR of 42-2¾.
The Lady Tigers wrapped up the meet with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 32.87 seconds.
Late Friday night, freshman Amber Anning won the invitational 400 meters with a PR of 52.22.
Also Saturday, Katy-Ann McDonald traveled to Ames, Iowa to compete in the 800 meters at the Iowa State Classic.
The trip was worth it for McDonald as she registered a PR of 2:04.59 and was the top collegiate finisher, second overall. Her time ranks her ninth in school history.