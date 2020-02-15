Harrison2

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison celebrates after a clearance in the high jump at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, last June. Harrison claimed the long and high jump titles, becoming the first male athlete to sweep those titles in the same meet in the 98-year history of the championships.

 Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU's track and field teams enjoyed another huge day Saturday in closing out the two-day Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Junior-college transfer Terrance Laird clocked a world-leading time of 20.43 seconds in the men's 200 meters and Abby O’Donoghue broke her own school record in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 2¼ inches to lead the way.

In improving his NCAA-leading time, Laird posted the second-fastest time in the 200 in school history behind Xavier Carter's record of 20.30 seconds.

That was just the start of a big day for both the men and women in that event as freshman Thelma Davies won with a time of 22.80 seconds.

That is the second-fastest time run in the world this season and moved her into third place on the school's all-time list behind only Muna Lee and Kimberlyn Duncan.

Symone Mason was third in the women's 200 with a PR of 23.39 seconds and Akanni Hislop also had a PR of 20.82 seconds in finishing fourth on the men's side.

LSU also had a lot of success in the high jump as all three competitors registered or matched their personal best, topped by O'Donoghue's win.

Her mark of 6-2¼ bettered her old PR by one-quarter of an inch and ranks second in the NCAA this season.

Also, freshman Nyagoa Bayak finished second to O'Donoghue with a PR of 5-11½, a mark that ties her for sixth on LSU's all-time list.

JuVaughn Harrison, who won the invitational long jump on Friday night, tied his PR of 7-5¾ in winning the men's high jump.

Also, Kyndal McKnight made her 2020 indoor season debut and took second in the triple jump with a PR of 42-2¾.

The Lady Tigers wrapped up the meet with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 32.87 seconds.

Late Friday night, freshman Amber Anning won the invitational 400 meters with a PR of 52.22.

Also Saturday, Katy-Ann McDonald traveled to Ames, Iowa to compete in the 800 meters at the Iowa State Classic.

The trip was worth it for McDonald as she registered a PR of 2:04.59 and was the top collegiate finisher, second overall. Her time ranks her ninth in school history.

