LSU and Baton Rouge Police Department officials are both investigating an incident in which wide receiver Koy Moore claimed Sunday he was "violated numerous times" by police officers.

Moore posted a personal statement on Twitter saying he was approached by policemen on Saturday night who "pulled guns" on him, "assuming" he "had a gun and drugs" and shouted "Where's your gun?"

Moore said his phone was taken away while he tried to take video of what was happening and that the incident ended when he told the officers he was an LSU football player.

"I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have," Moore wrote. "As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone I could've lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it."

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

The remaining details surrounding the incident are uncertain, including which police department was involved and where it took place.

Moore's Twitter post included a picture of Baton Rouge Police Department squad cars and what appears to be two officers. The origin and timing of the photo are uncertain.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. and LSU Associate Athletic Director of Communications Michael Bonnette both said their departments were looking into the incident.

McKneely said LSU officials reached out to BRPD Sunday evening to begin communication over the incident.

Moore is a freshman at LSU. He was a four-star recruit out of Rummel High. In five games this season, he has recorded eight catches for 70 yards.

The Twitter post was spread widely on social media, and it received support from LSU teammates, such as true freshman quarterback TJ Finley.

Moore's account follows a summer filled with national protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice.

In late August, players on the LSU football team organized a player-led march through campus — a demonstration inspired by professional athletes whose strikes postponed NBA playoff games and regular-season games in multiple sports in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during an arrest earlier that week.

"I'm not saying that all cops are bad," senior safety JaCoby Stevens said at the time. "I'm not saying we don't need law enforcement. What I am saying is that we need to have conversations about social injustice.

“We need to have this conversation and admit there is racism out there. I feel like if we have those types of conversations as people — I think we're very intelligent people and a very intelligent nation. I think if we have that conversation and actually admit it, I think we can make a lot of improvements.”

During the initial march, the LSU football team met with interim president Tom Galligan, head coach Ed Orgeron and athletic director Scott Woodward. Since then, Orgeron has said he has promoted more open dialogue with players about issues they face off the field.

"Social injustice has got to go," Orgeron said in an interview with ESPN. "Racism has got to go."

In mid-September, LSU administrators, players and coaches marched together in the athletic department's largest social demonstration yet, wearing black "Tigers United" T-shirts provided by the school.