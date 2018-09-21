ATHENS, Ga. — After trailing 2-0, the LSU volleyball team came back to win the third and fourth sets, but fell short in five, falling by scores of 25-21, 34-32, 18-25, 16-25, 15-11 to Georgia on Friday night.
The Tigers are now 5-7 on the year and 0-1 in SEC play. Georgia improves to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference action.
Sophomore Taylor Bannister once again led the Tigers (5-7, 0-1 SEC) with 23 kills in the five sets. Olivia Beyer pitched in eight kills while Lindsay Flory dished out a team-leading 46 assists. Raigen Cianciulli continues to anchor the back row for the Tigers, finishing the match with a match-high 23 digs.
The Tigers continue the first SEC weekend, traveling to South Carolina on Sunday. First serve will be at 12:30 p.m.