Keisha York received the YouTube video from a couple of people. It showed a compilation of players reacting as they were picked in the NFL draft, and when she watched it, she thought about her own son receiving a similar call this weekend.

“I'm crying,” York said, “and my kid's not even in it!”

The mere idea triggered nerves that started when LSU kicker Cade York declared for the draft almost four months ago. They have become more pronounced, especially this week. The draft, once this fuzzy thing off in the distance, starts Thursday night, and that means her son is about to become a professional athlete.

“It's all very real now,” Keisha York said.

Cade York is one of nine former LSU players who could hear their name called in the draft, which takes place Thursday-Saturday in Las Vegas. The school has only one early-round projection, but LSU has averaged six draft picks per year over the past two decades. This class could end up matching or exceeding that number.

Junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. headlines the group. Though questions have swirled around him throughout the pre-draft process because of injuries that limited him to 10 games over the past two seasons, Stingley still will get taken in the top half of the first round.

Recent projections have Stingley going anywhere from No. 3 to the Houston Texans to No. 12 with the Minnesota Vikings, making him one of the most mysterious players in this unpredictable draft. A team may bet early on his All-American freshman year. Franchises also could get spooked by a decline in production.

“There are going to be questions about his up-and-down play,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote this week, “but NFL teams will see more good tape than bad and draft him based on his ceiling.”

It’s not unusual for LSU to have a first-round pick — there were 10 in the past five years. But unlike other recent draft classes, another player might not come off the board until late in the third round.

Most of them, including York, expect to get drafted on Day 3. York would become the first kicker in LSU history selected.

“The big difference was you always had a lot of second-, third- and fourth-round picks,” WWL-FM radio host and draft analyst Mike Detillier said. “This year, not the case. Some of that is somewhat out of your hands because of what happened with the injury to Damone Clark. Now it becomes a gap.”

Before the NFL scouting combine, Clark was considered one of the top linebackers in the draft after he led the Southeastern Conference last season with 137 tackles. The jump between his junior and senior year would have likely pushed him into the second round.

Then tests at the combine revealed a herniated disk. Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery, putting his rookie year in jeopardy and shaking his draft stock. After a successful surgery, his father Damon said, Clark is driving, working out at LSU and doing physical therapy.

Clark expects a full recovery, and he may return by the end of the year. More than anything right now, the injury has thrust him back into uncertainty. Instead of knowing he’ll go before the third day, he may have to wait longer than he once expected.

“We don't know who or when, but man, if his name gets called, I promise you I'll probably have to get my heart checked,” Clark’s father said. “I will almost 100% say I will see tears coming out him and his mom's eyes.”

LSU’s other former players are expected to go somewhere between the third and seventh rounds. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive guard Ed Ingram, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, offensive guard Chasen Hines and York all have a realistic shot at getting drafted. Longtime right tackle Austin Deculus could also sneak into the final round.

“You're still talking about six to seven guys from LSU in what you would want to call a 'down' year,' ” Detillier said. “This isn't a star-studded group, and yet you still have that many players.”

They'll watch from various parties, hoping the phone rings soon so they can celebrate years of hard work. Clark plans to watch from home. York’s family and friends will join him Saturday at the Walk-On’s on Burbank Drive.

His mother found a book from his preschool days a few months ago. Inside, the students had to write what they wanted to do when they grew up. York, a soccer player at the time, didn’t play football until high school.

And yet, he said he wanted to play in the NFL.

“It's very surreal,” his mother said. “This is really happening.”