NICEVILLE, Fla. — Mission accomplished.

That’s what the LSU basketball team did Saturday night when the undefeated Tigers claimed the championship trophy in the Emerald Coast Classic with a 75-61 win over previously unbeaten Wake Forest.

As it has for most of the early part of the season, LSU’s suffocating defense played a starring role in the Tigers’ seventh consecutive victory.

They turned up the pressure after falling behind 11-6, which produced a 15-0 run that swung the momentum.

LSU finished with 14 steals — nine in the first half — and forced 22 Wake Forest turnovers.

The Tigers also held the Demon Deacons to 31% shooting from the field to move to 7-0 for the first time since Trent Johnson’s team won its first eight games to start the 2008-09 campaign.

It was the first tournament title for LSU, which got past Penn State 68-63 in overtime on Friday night to advance to the title game, since 2004 when it claimed its own Louisiana Classic by taking out Tulane and UL.

LSU forward Tari Eason was named the tournament’s MVP after he followed up Friday night’s 20-point, nine-rebound effort with nine points and five rebounds.

Eason was joined on the 10-man all-tournament team by forward Darius Days, who had 12 points and six rebounds after collecting eight points and six rebounds in the win over Penn State.

Center Efton Reid led LSU with 14 points while knocking down 7 of 9 field-goal attempts. Days had 12 points, while guard Eric Gaines and forward Alex Fudge came off the bench for 11 points each.

Guard Xavier Pinson had nine points, but he was one of the main ringleaders for the Tigers’ defense with seven of the team’s 14 steals.

Guard Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-1) with 20 points, while guard Jake LaRavia had 15.

Guard Alondes Williams finished with 14 points, but no other Demon Deacons player had more than six points.