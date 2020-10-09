"Hello, hello, hello!"
That grin. That flash of teeth. That cackle and smile.
You remember Jontre Kirklin, don't you?
Perhaps the LSU wide receiver needed to say those three words for the three years it's been since he arrived in Baton Rouge after one of the most electric high school football careers in Louisiana's recent history.
Kirklin emerged from the quiet last week, catching his first two career touchdowns in LSU's 41-7 win over Vanderbilt — a breakout performance for the 6-foot, 184-pound senior that was too long delayed and, Kirklin hopes, not too soon to pass.
"That game was a little introduction," he said.
Tug of war and renewed energy: Ed Orgeron set the tone for LSU's program the last time it faced Missouri
Perhaps we needed to hear Kirklin's laugh on this video call with reporters before No. 17 LSU (1-1) plays at Missouri (0-2). Perhaps we need to see that smile of familiar victory, which once flashed in numerous pictures that ran within these very pages.
You remember those headlines, don't you?
Lutcher's Kirklin leads Bulldogs to 1st title since 2008
Dec. 13, 2015
NEW ORLEANS — With title-game MVP Jontre Kirklin accounting for five touchdowns, Lutcher had more than enough firepower to run away with a 41-14 victory over No. 15 St. James in the Class 3A title game ...
This was our introduction to Kirklin, our "setup," screenwriters might say, to the star quarterback who dominated Friday night sportscasts and set school records for total yards (10,223), yards passing (7,233) and touchdowns passing (96).
That's more total yards than former LSU and Lutcher star receiver Jarvis Landry, now with the Cleveland Browns. More passing yards and touchdowns than Lutcher's rich history of quarterbacks: Terrance Jones (Tulane), Blaine Gautier (UL), Gavin Webster (Southeastern).
Those stats came in handy last week after Kirklin's 28-yard sideline scamper after a screen pass, his toe-tapping end zone acrobatics on a 29-yard flea flicker.
Lutcher's coach, Dwain Jenkins, said he started getting text messages from coaching buddies who ribbed him, saying: Obviously it was his high school coach who must have been holding him back!
Jenkins clapped back: "He used to score a touchdown in high school about once every four plays! It took him four years to get one in college!"
If you ask retired Lutcher coach Tim Detillier what kind of offense the Bulldogs ran, he'll answer: "Jontre's touching the ball every play."
You're lucky if you get 60 plays in a game, Detillier said. Even if there's a botched shotgun snap or a missed block, as long as the football ends up in Kirklin's hands, "it's still a good play."
Sometimes Lutcher's best play was a broken play, a moment for Kirklin to improvise.
Jenkins was a witness from both sidelines — first as Lutcher's offensive coordinator, then as the St. James head coach on the losing end of that first state title, then again as Lutcher's head coach during Kirklin's senior year.
And it wasn't always easy for the coach's blood pressure.
No, Jenkins reminds us, everyone remembers the plays that worked out. Everybody remembers the one in the 2016 Class 3A state title game, in which Kirklin reversed field twice, evaded Amite defenders and threw a 76-yard bomb for a touchdown.
Everybody didn't have to deal with the time Lutcher was up three scores against Marksville in the 2016 quarterfinals, when Kirklin, extending a play, threw a pass straight into a linebacker's chest and nearly sparked a comeback.
They'll remember, though, how Kirklin dashed for a 49-yard touchdown to put Marksville away.
So many plays would begin with Jenkins muttering "Oh no, no, no, no..." only to end with a sideline celebration after yet another confounding Kirklin score.
"Everything can go wrong," Jenkins said, "and it can still end up being right."
Rabalais: LSU's third choice, Ed Orgeron, looks better than its first two from 2016, Tom Herman and Jimbo Fisher
BACK-TO-BACK: Lutcher wins Class 3A championships for second year in a row
Dec. 11, 2016
NEW ORLEANS — Make it two in a row for Lutcher, a sweet repeat. ... Kirklin had a mammoth game, with 223 yards rushing, 158 yards passing and four total touchdowns. ... Kirklin lunged over the line for a 1-yard score ...
Numerous times, Detillier said, if Lutcher was near the goal line, they'd just call a straight quarterback dive. A real dive. They'd snap the ball to Kirklin in the shotgun, he'd take a running start and catapult over the defense.
"Sometimes he even landed on his feet," Detillier said. "He just jumps over everybody! How do you stop that?"
Kirklin, a state champion in the high jump and long jump, had a vertical that neared 40 inches.
Just after Jenkins was named Lutcher's head coach in 2016, he attended a basketball game. He saw someone pass the ball to Kirklin under the basket. Flat-footed, Kirklin jumped straight up and slammed the basketball through the hoop.
Detillier still says he's never seen a player who can jump that high, and Jenkins said Kirklin ranks as one of Louisiana's best overall high school athletes ever.
Meanwhile, LaRita Scott was the single mother of a teenager who was growing into stardom. They'd once had to deal with the common insecurity of a young athlete waiting for scholarship offers — but once those letters piled up along with the newspaper clippings, she had to keep her son grounded.
"I had to stay level-headed to make sure I kept him level-headed," she said. "You have the outside world praising him, but at home, I'm reminding him stay humble, always pray, and when the opportunity presents itself, always be ready."
Theirs was a family "heavy into church," Scott said. She's very private. Even today, the majority of the people she works with don't know Kirklin is her son.
But on the inside? Oh yes, she relishes in her child, the happy-go-lucky kid whose grandparents nicknamed him "choo-choo" as a toddler because he was always on the move.
Kirklin always had that smile. People always asked Scott if he'd had braces. But it was the same pearly beam Kirklin had when his grandparents bought him a pet turtle.
Young Kirklin had an affinity for animals, and he wasn't scared of much. He'd get down in the dirt and catch frogs, and it soon became a competition of just how many he could wrangle.
One Easter, Scott gifted her son a bearded dragon. He named it Zeus.
The reptile once took a surprise vacation. Scott always checked her children's rooms after they left for school, and when she checked Kirklin's, she noticed Zeus was missing. She texted Kirklin, and he didn't respond. So she drove to Lutcher, called him out of class and said: "Give it to me now."
Kirklin reached into his jacket and pulled out Zeus, its sharp eyes blinking in the sunlight.
"Nobody else could get away with that except for Jontre," Jenkins said.
Kirklin was a loveable "knucklehead," Scott said, a kid who always loved the opportunity to clown.
King Solomon Baptist Church had a puppet ministry that put on a skit on youth Sundays. Guess whose hand and voice commanded the main character, the flopping fabric with the most animation and life?
"Everybody would say after church, 'Jontre, I know which puppet you were,’ ” Scott said.
It was hard not to pay attention to that man behind the curtain, but soon enough, he'd be in a supportive role, far away from the spotlight's reach.
Defensive back Kirklin chose LSU because ‘it’s home’
Feb. 4, 2017
LUTCHER — Jontre Kirklin's college decision was an easy one. It was LSU and no one else. The reason? It's home. ... The LSU signee will make the switch from Lutcher quarterback to defensive back with the Tigers ...
Defensive back? Many of those close to Kirklin still think he could've made a fine college quarterback, maybe not at top-tier school such as LSU. Tulane and Nicholls State, Scott said, were both interested in Kirklin as a play-making signal-caller.
Still, for most young south Louisiana boys grasping footballs as they drift to sleep, playing in Tiger Stadium is the dream that follows. Kirklin said Tuesday that he prayed to get the LSU offer. He called it "a sign from God."
When then-LSU coach Les Miles offered Kirklin a scholarship as a defensive back in January 2016, Kirklin committed a month later and never wavered in his decision.
Not even after Miles' firing and Ed Orgeron's hiring. Not even when the recruiting class filled with five-star and four-star defensive backs like eventual starters JaCoby Stevens, Grant Delpit, Todd Harris and Kary Vincent. Not even when Kirklin saw a depth chart stocked with future NFL players at cornerback: Donte Jackson, Kevin Toliver, Greedy Williams.
The secondary's depth and talent relegated Kirklin to the sideline, dampened the Lutcher star's luster. The smile was still there in practice, his mother said, but afterward, there were plenty of late-night phone calls filled with aggravation, frustration and tears.
She stayed level-headed so he could be level-headed. Their immediate family had moved to Baton Rouge, and Kirklin could easily come home. Sometimes he'd visit two or three times a week, fill up on his mother's gumbo, stew and fighting spirit and return to school.
"I was always motivated by my family," Kirklin said. "They always was pushing me ... I never gave up. No matter how hard I competed, no matter how bad the situation was, I always smiled at the end."
LSU's Jontre Kirklin talks about the 'surprise' and his position changes to meet team needs
Dec. 30, 2018
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jontre Kirklin laughed when he was asked about the "surprise." Remember? Ed Orgeron all but winked at his post-practice news conference before the Rice game, when he told reporters there would be "a little surprise" in the backfield against the Owls.
There was a grin, a sly hint, a little news conference fun from Orgeron when a reporter asked him how the LSU backfield would look against Rice, a tune-up game when plenty of backups had a chance at playing.
"We may have a little surprise," Orgeron said then.
Sure enough, Kirklin lined up in the wildcat formation on LSU's second possession against the Owls. He'd begun the season at cornerback, but Orgeron flipped him to receiver hoping to get the ball in the playmaker's hands.
Kirklin took the snap, veered left for 4 yards and was stripped of the football while he was going down. It began so much like those Lutcher days — those "no, no, no" moments — but it didn't turn in the end.
Scott said she and her son "definitely talked about that game." He was again frustrated. He hoped LSU could still trust him. He hoped he didn't ruin his chances.
But only a month later, Kirklin was called back to defense to play cornerback in the Fiesta Bowl, and he aided LSU's 40-23 win over Central Florida when the Tigers secondary's depth was hit by NFL declarations, injuries and suspensions.
"He learned an entire game plan and went back to play corner," Stevens said Tuesday. "Jontre's going to go wherever the team needs him to go."
Kirklin was mostly LSU's scout-team quarterback in 2019, although he caught two passes that season for 75 yards. He prepared the defense for Georgia Southern's spread option attack in the season opener — probably a little too well.
"Too much, man," former outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said then. "I've been chasing him down all day. We wear these little (chest monitors), and I know mine probably says I ran five miles."
Kirklin replicated Clemson's dual-threat Trevor Lawrence for the College Football Playoff national championship. Kirklin said Tuesday he was "so proud" of the defense in LSU's 42-25 victory.
He felt like "a coach sitting on the sideline calling plays": Hey bro, he can always pull it and take off. He knew how playmakers think. He knew what it's like to catch a glimpse of the end zone and feel its gravitational pull.
He wanted to feel it again.
Back on target
Oct. 4, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Myles Brennan unfurled a 29-yard arc as a defender sprinted toward him. He took a hit the moment he released the pass, but the ball landed in the arms of wide receiver Jontre Kirklin along the back line of the end zone.
"Man, that end zone felt good," Kirklin said Tuesday. "I ain't even gonna lie to you. The end zone is amazing."
He almost cried after his first touchdown, the 28-yard sideline screen. He returned to the sideline and "literally felt all the love cover me." He had to shake off the feeling. He had to finish. He felt he had more to give.
An LSU offense that's finding its rhythm can still use a playmaker. It's a talented-but-inexperienced group that lost most of its top pass catchers, including Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Perhaps there indeed has been a "little introduction" by Kirklin, the south Louisiana native Orgeron said Monday "is like one of my sons."
"No one wants him to have more success in the program," Orgeron said. "And we all do."