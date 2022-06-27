Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 68 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 68, Damien Lewis:
68 Damien Lewis
G, 2018-19
All-American and All-SEC 2019
Amid all the high-flying footballs and fireworks of LSU’s record-smashing 2019 offense, there were still some unchanging laws of football that applied to the Tigers’ perfect season.
You have to tackle. And you have to block.
That’s where Damien Lewis helped LSU to its greatest season ever.
A native of Canton, Mississippi, Lewis was a non-qualifier and had to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College. He had few major scholarship offers coming out of high school, but at Northwest Mississippi he packed on 40 pounds of muscle, made the dean’s list and the national junior college all-academic third team, started all 24 games and never missed a meeting or a practice.
When he was done, the scholarship offers were rolling in. He picked LSU over Ole Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia and a dozen other schools.
“It’s personal to him. He doesn’t ever want to get beat,” said Jim Jones, Lewis’ position coach in junior college. “He sees football as what it has already become for him, what his God-given gift is. It’s already gotten him a full scholarship. He’s got a real good chance to be playing on Sundays.”
At LSU, Lewis immediately entrenched himself at right guard, starting all 28 games he played for the Tigers. He and All-American center Lloyd Cushenberry formed the foundation of the Tigers’ offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best group of blockers.
“They’re unreal,” quarterback Joe Burrow said of his line. “They’ve been unreal all year. They’re one of the most improved groups I’ve ever been around.”
Lewis’ string of consecutive starts was in jeopardy when he was carted off during the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma with an ankle injury. He finished the game in a walking boot but said he could have come back if needed.
“They held me to the side waiting for this right here,” Lewis said before the CFP National Championship Game against Clemson.
He played. And LSU won 42-25.
Lewis was one of a record-tying 14 LSU players selected in the 2020 NFL draft, going in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks.
OTHER GREATS
Ben Bordelon, G/T * 1993-96
A three-year starter, named All-SEC and team captain his senior year.
Ruffin Rodrigue Jr., G * 1986-89
A two-year starter and All-SEC selection as a junior. Dad Ruffin Sr. played center for LSU from 1962-64.