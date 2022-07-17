He had not post record-shattering stats and the final scores were close, but Spencer Rattler saw wins. With him as the Oklahoma starting quarterback last year, the Sooners opened with five straight of them.

“I felt like I was a winner last year,” Rattler said. “Our team was winning.”

But with Oklahoma trailing early to Texas midway through the year, Rattler got benched in favor of five-star true freshman Caleb Williams. The Sooners came back to beat their biggest rival, and the preseason Heisman favorite never regained his starting job.

Rattler entered the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the regular season — the day after coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern Cal — and two weeks later, he picked South Carolina. Rattler received a fresh start, while the Gamecocks upgraded at the game’s most important position. They had used three different quarterbacks in 2021.

“I was excited to hop in the portal and get somewhere new,” Rattler said. “I'm happy I landed at South Carolina. I landed in the right spot. It was a strategic decision, and I think it's been great so far.”

Q&A: Will LSU's Tiger Athletic Foundation help pay athletes? Its leader discusses the future. TAF president and CEO Matt Borman discussed his first year on the job, LSU's upcoming facilities projects and how NIL might affect the organization's future in an interview with The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Rattler continued a trend of high-profile quarterbacks transferring during the offseason, a phenomenon fueled by playing time, coaching changes and name, image and likeness opportunities. Williams followed Riley to Southern Cal. Dillon Gabriel left Central Florida for Oklahoma. Adrian Martinez moved from Nebraska to Kansas State. And so on.

The shuffling had a profound effect on the Southeastern Conference. The league, which hosts its annual media days Monday through Thursday in Atlanta, could see six starting quarterbacks this season who transferred from another school over the winter, depending on the results of preseason competitions at LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

There’s Rattler, Max Johnson (LSU to Texas A&M), Jayden Daniels (Arizona State to LSU), Zach Calzada (Texas A&M to Auburn), Robby Ashford (Oregon to Auburn), Jaxson Dart (Southern Cal to Ole Miss) and Jack Abraham (Mississippi State to Missouri).

On top of that, Kentucky starter Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker transferred before the 2021 season. And the other quarterback in Auburn’s competition, TJ Finley, started his career at LSU. Auburn has to find a new quarterback because former starter Bo Nix transferred to Oregon.

“Do what's best for you,” said Hooker, who transferred from Virginia Tech. “If you feel like you need to leave and get a better opportunity somewhere else, do that. If you feel like you've got to stick it out, then do that.”

With so many quarterbacks moving around, Archie Manning said 11 of the 20 quarterbacks he invited back to the Manning Passing Academy this year had changed schools since they participated in the camp the previous summer.

“We've got one, I think he's on his third school,” Manning said. “We'll have to find out where he'll be next year.”

The trend steadily has grown since the inception of the transfer portal in 2018. The database made it easier for evaluators to find athletes, and rules that allowed coaches to restrict where players could go were relaxed. According to NCAA data, 6,952 Division I football players entered the transfer portal during the 2020 and 2021 cycles.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Those numbers boomed during the last school year, the trend accelerated by NIL, the ability to transfer once without sitting out and extra years of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since August, every month but September broke a record for portal entries across all levels of college football, Tracking Football chief operating officer Brian Spilbeler told The Advocate in May.

Quarterbacks transfer for various reasons. Sometimes their coach changes schools or they receive an NIL deal, but most often it’s because of playing time.

As they coach, Cortez and Cordae Hankton find support in each other: 'That's my brother' Earlier this week, Cortez and Cordae Hankton stood in a hallway bustling with coaches at a Baton Rouge hotel. They chatted with people they kn…

At most positions, multiple players get on the field at once or rotate throughout the game. Unless a team uses a rare and difficult-to-manage two-quarterback system, there’s room for only one starter, leaving someone else on the bench.

Levis found himself in that situation at Penn State. After receiving limited playing time for two years behind Sean Clifford, he entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season. Levis called the experience "nerve-wracking." He had heard horror stories about players getting stuck with nowhere to go.

“I didn't know if any teams were going to be interested in me,” Levis said.

Levis landed at Kentucky, where last year he helped the Wildcats complete a rare 10-win season. Levis threw for 2,826 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for nine touchdowns, making him an intriguing prospect.

With how well his decision worked out, Levis advocated for the transfer portal. Other players have asked him for advice on how to navigate it. He told them to ask their current school whether they have a spot to come back to and explore all their options. Their best one, he said, might not come at the Power Five level.

Kayshon Boutte is the next LSU player to wear celebrated No. 7 jersey Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear LSU’s coveted No. 7 jersey this season, the team announced Thursday on social media. The number …

“If guys truly think they have a better opportunity somewhere else, why would they not transfer?” Levis said. “You can't knock anybody for transferring.”

The trend likely will continue with college football in its current form. Levis said his roommate at the Manning Passing Academy, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers, told him that teammates were using the portal “as a stepping stone” to bigger leagues.

This generation of quarterbacks isn’t fazed by how many of their fellow signal-callers are changing teams during their college careers. They grew up watching players switch schools during the recruiting process, and in some ways, transferring feels no different.

Coaches leave, too, they pointed out. It has become part of the sport.

“Especially for the quarterback position, because it's much needed at schools, being able to hop in the portal and get a great quarterback, it's common now,” Rattler said. “It's something I went through — something I never expected to go through — but sometimes adversity hits and you've got to fight through it. That's something I've learned and moving forward, I'll understand that.”