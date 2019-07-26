Greedy Williams isn't wasting any time making a name for himself at the Cleveland Browns training camp.

The former LSU football star and recent second round NFL draft pick showed off his elite athleticism Friday, stepping in front of fellow ex-Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. for the interception.

Williams celebrated the catch by tossing the ball into the air and letting out a loud scream.

Jake Trotter of of ESPN Tweeted a video of the play.

Greedy Williams jumps in front of OBJ for the interception pic.twitter.com/PJoPe7CxzI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 26, 2019

Williams and Beckham Jr. are newcomers to the team, but they aren't the only former LSU players on the Browns.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry spent four seasons with the Dolphins before going to Cleveland.

Williams, once considered an early first round pick, fell to the Browns at No. 46. The Shreveport native only played two seasons at LSU after his redshirt year.

Beckham Jr., from New Orleans, was traded from the Giants to the Browns in March. In 2014, he led the league as a rookie with 108.8 yards per game.

Landry and Beckham Jr. played together at LSU from 2011-2013.