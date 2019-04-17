Joe Alleva, who's held the position of LSU's athletic director for more than a decade, is expected to step down as soon as Wednesday, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The reported move comes at a time when the LSU athletic program is embroiled in controversy, tied to a sprawling college basketball corruption scandal that includes a lengthy FBI investigation into the sport.

On Sunday, men's basketball coach Will Wade returned from a suspension that kept him out of the regular-season finale and LSU's NCAA tournament run to the Sweet 16, ending a nearly monthlong silence between him and the LSU athletic program over his alleged involvement with a middleman accused of funneling bribes to assistant coaches and cash to families of recruits.

The NCAA is investigating Wade's wiretapped comments and recruiting tactics, and leaked portions of Wade's discussions with aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins — secretly recorded by the FBI — showed up in Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reports on March 7 when Wade discussed a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit believed to be LSU guard Javonte Smart.

LSU suspended Wade indefinitely on March 8, and in a meeting with The Advocate's editorial board, Alleva and other LSU officials emphasized that Wade was suspended, and would remain suspended until Wade met with them to address the allegations made against him.

Wade met with LSU on Friday, and Alleva said in a statement Sunday that Wade had been reinstated and "answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing."

"Coach Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU," Alleva said in the statement.

More details to come.