LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady has won the Broyles Award for college football's top assistant coach, the latest development in what has been a whirlwind year for the 30-year-old coach who has yet to complete his first season with the Tigers.

Brady is LSU's second assistant to win the award, defensive coordinator John Chavis won in 2011, and he is the first, first-year assistant to be a Broyles Award finalist.

Brady revamped LSU's offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, which vaulted the No. 1 Tigers (13-0) to a 37-10 win over Georgia in the the SEC Championship Game and the program's first berth in the College Football Playoff.

LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

Joe Brady exclusive Q&A: LSU assistant coach talks Broyles Award, future with Tigers LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In his first season as a major college football assistant coach, LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady said "in my wildes…

"Thinking back to a year ago to now, in my wildest dreams I could never have wrote this type of story," Brady told The Advocate Tuesday. "I'm just embracing it and just looking forward to Oklahoma and being present right now and hopefully winning two more games."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron called Brady "a game-changer" when formally announcing the hire in February, and he hired Brady to retool LSU's offense in tandem with Ensminger, using the West Coast and run-pass-option schemes he learned while an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and Penn State.

The results have been substantial.

LSU ranks third nationally, scoring 47.8 points per game — more than two touchdowns more than what the Tigers averaged in 2018 (32.4).

LSU ranks first nationally in total offense (554.3 yards per game) and third in yards per play (7.79), and quarterback Joe Burrow is a front-runner to win the program's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record in school history.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Orgeron has expressed that he wants to retain Brady beyond his existing contract.

LSU and Brady are working on details for a new contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Asked where LSU stands in those pursuits, Brady said Tuesday: "I'm not going to comment on any of that stuff."

"I’ve said all along I’m just trying to be the best passing game coordinator that I can be — a wide receiver coach," Brady said. "What my future holds, I have no idea. When I was a graduate assistant, whether I was an offensive assistant or defensive assistant, I never looked at the next job. So from that standpoint, I haven’t thought about what could be potentially next for me. I’m just hoping to be the best receivers coach I can, and hopefully get two more games this season and have success with that, and I know the rest will take care of itself."

Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.

Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.

Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches, and in May, Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.