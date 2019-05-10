FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU's JuVaughn Harrison had a busy and eventful Friday evening on the second day of the Southeastern Conference track and field championships.
Harrison, a sophomore, started his afternoon at John McDonnell Field by winning the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 4¼ inches.
Then, he went over to the long jump and placed second in that event with a best of 26-3¾ to cap another strong day for second-ranked LSU.
The Tigers added six qualifiers on the track to go with the five they advanced Thursday night, giving them 11 scoring opportunities for the final day of the meet Saturday.
They also have highly rated 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams going and have national pole vault leader Mondo Duplantis as well to build up points.
Harrison took the lead in the high jump Friday when he cleared 7-4¼ on his second try. That equaled his personal outdoor best he set in the Alumni Gold meet April 20.
Meanwhile, four of Harrison's competitors who also cleared the previous height of 7-3 on Friday each missed three times to bow out.
Harrison, who won the SEC indoor high jump title in February and went on to place second at nationals, had three jumps coming at would have been a personal record of 7-5¼ but he retired to go over to the long jump pit.
LSU's Rayvon Grey finished fourth in the long jump at 25-10¾ to give the Tigers 13 valuable points in the event.
Coupled with Jake Norris' fourth-place effort in the hammer on Thursday, LSU has 28 points.
On the track, LSU got three athletes into the 100 meters final as Jaron Flournoy (10.29), Kary Vincent (10.36) and Akanni Hislop (10.37) raced into the final.
Flournoy's time was the second-fastest of the prelims, while Vincent and Hislop advanced on time in securing the final two spots in the nine-man final.
In the 400 prelims, Tyler Terry won his heat in 46.24 seconds, which was the third-fastest time of the night, while Raymond Kibet posted a personal record of 46.67 to get into Saturday's final as well as the eighth-fasted qualifier.
Damion Thomas was the sixth qualifier for the Tigers on Friday, running second in his 110-meter hurdles heat. His time of 13.57 was the fourth-fastest of the nine athletes who made it out of the prelims.
On the women's side, the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers picked up three more qualifiers each in the 100 meters and 100-meter hurdles.
In the 100 hurdles, Tonea Marshall recorded the fastest time of the day, clocking in with a 12.83 — which was just off her personal record of 12.81.
She will be joined in the final by Brittley Humphrey (13.22) and Milan Young (13.29).
Humphrey and Young will also race in the 400 hurdles final after qualifying in that event Thursday night along with Jurnee Woodward.
In the 100, Sha'Carri Richardson won her heat in posting the second-fastest time of the prelims at 11.25 seconds.
Also making the 100 final were Ariyonna Augustine and Kortnei Johnson, who each clocked a time of 11.59 seconds.
Also, Lisa Gunnarsson, coming off a stress fracture that sidelined her since January, finished sixth in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-7¾.