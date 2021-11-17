With three wins in three tries to start the season, the LSU basketball team is hot.
Yet, the Tigers aren’t that hot in Will Wade’s mind.
LSU has outscored the opposition 150-73 in the second half of its first three games, crushing the last two foes — Texas State and Liberty — with powerful displays on both ends of the floor.
While happy that the Tigers have won the three games by an average of 34.3 points, Wade, knowing his team has trailed at halftime twice, was a bit hot under the collar when he met with reporters Wednesday.
“I know everybody likes to write about how we've done well closing out games, but we haven’t been very good to start games,” he said. “I'm not real pleased with how we have started games.
"We have yet to play a complete game because we haven't started games well.”
So, that’s what Wade emphasized when his team started preparing for Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup with McNeese State (1-2) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU scored 32 points in the first half of an eventual 84-59 blowout of Texas State last Friday and managed just 25 points while shooting 34.5% from the field in the first 20 minutes of a 74-58 win over Liberty on Monday night.
That won’t cut it, Wade said.
In search of answers, he met with several players and then proceeded to dissect the team’s gameday routine — from breakfast all the way down to pregame warmups.
“I don't think we're eating enough and fueling right during the day,” Wade said. “There's a lot of stuff that goes into having the energy to get off to a good start, breakfast the morning of the game.
“We’re not handling our business the way we need to on that stuff. So we’ll get it fixed.”
Pregame warmups was one of the bigger things Wade put under the microscope.
Instead of long periods of pregame stretching and shooting, he said it may be more beneficial to have shorter periods with more intensity in order to avoid being behind the eight-ball from the start.
Among the things on the floor that have bothered him, which he attributes to a lack of energy: Too many turnovers, being out-rebounded, picking up too many offensive fouls and taking too long to get into the game plan.
“We have to start the game well and play a full game,” Wade said. “We talked about all that. We’re not going to just keep bailing ourselves out at the end of these games.”
Guard Eric Gaines said it was understandable that Wade was upset about their starts.
“I’m not going to say that we have to be more locked in during warmups, but we have to have some pace … we don’t have pace,” said Gaines, a high-energy player who’s averaging 9.3 points and 5.0 assists off the bench. “We just have to come out faster, bring more pace to the warmups and be more dialed in with our shots.
“If we bring the momentum to the first half that we do in the second half, we’re going to be unstoppable.”