After being displaced on The Bowerman women's watch list two weeks ago, LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong made it back for the final regular-season listing Wednesday.
Armstrong joined teammate Favour Ofili, who retained her spot on the 10-woman list of athletes in the running for the prestigious award that's presented to the top male and female track and field competitor in the nation.
Armstrong made her Bowerman debut in March, then lost it after Florida's Grqce Stark beat her head up in the 100-meter hurdles in the Tom Jones Invitational on April 16.
But Armstrong claimed the short hurdles in the LSU Alumni Gold meet April 23 and gained a measure of revenge on Stark over her Florida rival last Saturday in the LSU Invitational.
Armstrong, who leads the nation this season with a wind-aided time of 12.33 seconds, ran a wind-legal 12.72 to Stark's 12.83.
Stark is also on the Bowerman list again.
Since making her Bowerman debut when she set a collegiate record in the 200 meters with a 21.96 on April 15, Ofili has been nothing short of phenomenal.
She ran a wind-aided 10.90 in the 100 meters in the Alumni Gold meet, then clocked a wind-legal 10.93 to take the title in the LSU Invitational.
That time, which helped Ofili beat three sprinters who own Olympic or World championship medals, is the eighth-fastest ever run by a collegian.
For her efforts, Ofili was named Wednesday the Southeastern Conference women's track athlete of the week.
Also earning an SEC honor was Apalos Edwards, who was named the league's freshman of the week.
He won the triple jump Saturday with a wind-aided mark of 53 feet, 4½ inches, the sixth-best jump in the nation so far this season.