Will Wade wasn’t kidding when he said he was going to make personnel changes for Wednesday night’s matchup with Texas A&M.
A struggling offense and injuries to Xavier Pinson and Darius Days combined to force Wade’s hand in an effort to snap a three-game Southeastern Conference losing streak — matching the longest in his five seasons at LSU.
His plan to shake things up: Bench guard Brandon Murray and forward Mwani Wilkinson, and insert guard Justice Williams and forwards Tari Eason and Alex Fudge into the lineup.
LSU struggled again without Days and Pinson, two of the team’s top three scorers, and it took another hit when Eason, its leading scorer, was helped off the floor with a lower right leg injury with 6:53 left in the game.
Still, No. 19 LSU — which trailed by five points with 3:45 remaining — won a game it had to have when the Tigers closed the contest on a 13-2 run — the last nine coming over the final 78 seconds.
LSU (16-4, 4-4 SEC) prevailed 70-64 when Wilkinson drained a 3-point shot from the corner to tie it at 64-all with 1:16 left, and the Tigers — who had a tough time at the free-throw line early in the game — made 10 in a row down the stretch.
Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3) held the lead for 12½ minutes until Wilkinson tied the game after the LSU defense totally turned the game around to delight a crowd of 10,929 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Texas A&M trailed by three at halftime, but it seemed ready to coast to a win when LSU started its comeback.
Quenton Jackson had a dunk with 3:45 left to match the Aggies’ largest lead of the night at 62-57, but that wound up being the start of the Tigers' thrilling comeback.
With their three top scorers out of the game, they refused to give in.
Gaines knocked down six free throws in the closing run and gave his team its first lead since the 13:36 mark at 66-64 on a pair of free throws with 33.8 seconds left.
Murray had four free throws in that stretch and finished with a game-high 21 points, Gaines had 16 points and six rebounds, and Eason had 14 points and nine rebounds before exiting.
Wilkinson’s only three points of the game came on his big shot from the corner that tied it.
Jackson scored 20 points to lead Texas A&M, while Andre Gordon poured in four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford, a McKinley High graduate, had 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers in the second half in the losing effort.