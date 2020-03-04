Former LSU and longtime NFL linebacker Kelvin Sheppard has joined the Tigers coaching staff as its next director of player personnel, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

Sheppard, an inside linebacker on LSU's 2007 BCS national championship team, will replace Kevin Faulk, whom Orgeron hired last week as his new running backs coach.

Orgeron said Sheppard will arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday and start next week. Sheppard will work with LSU's football players on "their academic direction, social development and overall quality of life," according to the official job description that once belonged to Faulk.

"We're excited about him," Orgeron said.

Sheppard was a three-year starter for LSU and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2010, when he led the Tigers in tackles (116) with 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.

From Stone Mountain, Georgia, Sheppard was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played for the Bills for two seasons before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. Sheppard also played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions before retiring after the 2018 season.