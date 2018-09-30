Scott Rabalais poll
The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 5:
Rank Team Pvs
1. Alabama (5-0) 1
2. Ohio State (5-0) 3
3. Georgia (5-0) 4
4. Clemson (5-0) 2
5. LSU (5-0) 5
6. Notre Dame (5-0) 8
7. Oklahoma (5-0) 7
8. West Virginia (4-0) 9
9. Auburn (4-1) 11
10. Washington (4-1) 12
11. Penn State (4-1) 10
12. Miami (4-1) 14
13. UCF (4-0) 15
14. Wisconsin (3-1) 13
15. Stanford (4-1) 6
16. Michigan (4-1) 16
17. Kentucky (5-0) 17
18. Texas (4-1) 19
19. Oregon (4-1) 20
20. Virginia Tech (3-1) 22
21. Boise State (3-1) 21
22. Michigan State (3-1) 23
23. Oklahoma State (4-1) 25
24. Syracuse (4-1) NR
25. Florida (4-1) NR
Dropped out: No. 18 Mississippi State (3-2), No. 24 Texas Tech (3-2)