lsuolemissfootball1233.093018 bf
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) takes off down the sideline on a pass play for good yardage and a first down during the first half of LSU's game against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Sept. 29, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Scott Rabalais poll

The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member of the 2018 Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after Week 5:

Rank Team Pvs

1. Alabama (5-0) 1

2. Ohio State (5-0) 3

3. Georgia (5-0) 4

4. Clemson (5-0) 2

5. LSU (5-0) 5

6. Notre Dame (5-0) 8

7. Oklahoma (5-0) 7

8. West Virginia (4-0) 9

9. Auburn (4-1) 11

10. Washington (4-1) 12

11. Penn State (4-1) 10

12. Miami (4-1) 14

13. UCF (4-0) 15

14. Wisconsin (3-1) 13

15. Stanford (4-1) 6

16. Michigan (4-1) 16

17. Kentucky (5-0) 17

18. Texas (4-1) 19

19. Oregon (4-1) 20

20. Virginia Tech (3-1) 22

21. Boise State (3-1) 21

22. Michigan State (3-1) 23

23. Oklahoma State (4-1) 25

24. Syracuse (4-1) NR

25. Florida (4-1) NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Mississippi State (3-2), No. 24 Texas Tech (3-2)

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments