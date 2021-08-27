Tailgating will return to normal, LSU will host two COVID-19 vaccination events before its first football game and fans can receive pre-verification to streamline their entrance into Tiger Stadium this season.

LSU released the updates to its coronavirus protocols Friday, three days after announcing it would require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of kickoff to enter football games this fall. LSU was the first school in the Southeastern Conference to institute such a policy.

After the announcement, minds quickly shifted to what the protocols meant for tailgating on campus, a beloved tradition that wasn't allowed last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tailgating resumed in the spring for part of baseball season.

"All normal tailgating policies will return in 2021," LSU said, "and tailgating will not be subject to COVID-19 protocols."

In partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, LSU will also host two vaccination opportunities over the next two weeks.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU will also provide vaccinations on Sept. 11 before LSU's home opener against McNeese State.

To help those who are unvaccinated but want to attend the game, LSU will administer a limited amount of COVID-19 PCR tests the day of the game. The tests will cost $35, and fans will receive their results in about 45 minutes.

Verification of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test has the potential to slow down entry into Tiger Stadium. In an attempt to shorten lines, LSU will offer pre-verification stations around the venue. Fans who use pre-verification will receive a wristband, giving them access to designated lanes at the gates.