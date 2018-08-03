Smylie Kaufman has filed for a medical extension with the PGA Tour because of an elbow injury, likely ending a season of struggles for the former LSU golfer.
Kaufman could be out for 2-5 months.
“It has been the toughest year, year-and-a-half of my life, golf wise,” Kaufman told Golf Digest. “It sucks being really good for so long and feeling like I forgot how to play.”
The 26-year old Kaufman, who won the 2015 Shriners Hospitals tournament in Las Vegas and played in the final group of the 2016 Masters, has made the cut in only three of 22 events this season. His scoring average of 74.89 ranks 203rd on the PGA Tour.
Kaufman hasn’t played since The Greenbrier in early July. Despite his game’s issues, he remains optimistic.
“With the time off I’ve been able to remember all the good golf I’ve played,” Kaufman said. “I realized my best golf is in front of me.”